5 best gaming monitor expected deals on Black Friday 2022 sale

Gamers can expect a wide assortment of gaming monitors to be on sale for the entire month of November, and in particular, Black Friday 2022. From some of the biggest, most expensive 4K monitors to monitors with a more reasonable price in the low hundreds, there will be options for everyone.

Not all of these monitors will remain on sale through Black Friday 2022 and Cyber Monday 2022, but it is likely. From Acer to Razer, several fantastic screens will be available at a discount this month. Here are some that are currently on sale.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

What gaming monitors could remain on sale for Black Friday 2022?

1) Samsung 32” Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD gaming monitor

Retail Price: $1299.99

$1299.99 Sale Price: $1,099.99

$1,099.99 Available At: Samsung

A gorgeous 4K monitor from Samsung, the Odyssey Neo G7 will hit all the marks a gamer is looking for. V-Sync tech, solid refresh rates, and excellent response times, this 1440p monitor has what PC gamers desire. The Samsung Odyssey Neo monitor features a gorgeous 4K UHD panel and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for AMD users.

A refresh rate of 165Hz will not let players down in heated moments online, nor will the 1ms response time. This is also a curved monitor for those who are fans of that style of screen. While it is on the more expensive side, you are definitely getting what you pay for with this Black Friday deal.

2) Sceptre 24” Professional Thin 75Hz 1080p LED Monitor

Retail Price: $129.97

$129.97 Sale Price: $99.28

$99.28 Available At: Amazon

Not everyone has the budget to get a super expensive, powerful monitor. Sometimes, gamers will look for a Black Friday monitor that will be a backup, a side monitor, or simply something to read their Twitch chat on. The Sceptre 24” monitor is a solid pickup, with its 75Hz Refresh rate and 1080p LED screen.

It’s a slim, sleek monitor, easy to set up, whether you mount it on the wall or set it on your desk. The monitor also has a Blue Light Filter, which can be tilted, and while it defaults to 60Hz, it can go up to 75Hz refresh rate.

3) Acer XB271HU

Retail Price: $799.99

$799.99 Sale Price: $349.99

$349.99 Available At: Amazon

Several Acer monitors are on sale right now for Black Friday at a nice variety of prices. Normally around 800 dollars, this 27” monitor has a maximum resolution of 2560 x1440 QQHD and an excellent refresh rate of 144Hz.

The monitor's peak brightness is solid, it has low input lag, and on top of that, it has NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for a top-notch gaming experience. While it’s unclear if it will remain on this kind of great sale, it’s absolutely one of Acer’s best monitors.

4) Acer Predator CG7

Retail Price: $1499.99

$1499.99 Sale Price: $1389.00

$1389.00 Available At: Amazon

While the Acer XB271HU is a reasonably sized, well-priced monitor for Black Friday, this one is for gamers who want a massive monitor to play on. A 43” screen, it’s for the PC gamer who wants a TV-sized experience while playing their favorite games.

It also has a 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate, allowing you to have the best quality 4K experience possible. Granted, you’ll need a decent graphics card to get the most out of this monitor. The Predator CG7 has plenty of ports, a refresh rate and visuals for high-quality gaming, and terrific contrasts and colors pop on it. It’s a more luxury monitor, but it’s worth it.

5) MSI Optix G32CQ4 QHD

Retail Price: $359.99

$359.99 Sale Price: $260.00

$260.00 Available At: Amazon

A monitor I’m familiar with, as I’ve gamed on one before, the curved MSI Optix G32CQ4 QHD is a beautiful option for a gaming monitor. Available for sale right now, that too at a solid price; it may stay this way through Black Friday 2022.

With a 165HZ refresh rate, this 32” monitor has a reliable response time and colors that will look gorgeous. One of the only downsides is that it does not feature HDR, which could be a dealbreaker for some. Even with that, it’s a reasonably priced, feature-rich monitor for fans of curved monitors who don’t want to spend a bunch.

This is only a sampling of Black Friday sales going on for 2022; as always, these are subject to change. They could stop being on sale before the end of the month, so make sure to keep an eye on Sportskeeda for the biggest in sales this holiday season.

