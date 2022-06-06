5 best G-Sync monitors to buy for gaming in 2022

Nvidia G-Sync is a display technology that is used to counter the problem of screen tearing inside games and give players a smooth visual experience. Screen tearing is a distortion that is often noticeable inside games. This happens when the refresh rate of the monitor can’t match up with the in-game FPS. G-Sync exists in three variants: G-Sync, G-Sync Ultimate, and G-Sync Compatible. The first two utilize actual Nvidia chips/hardware to facilitate the technology. However, G-Sync Compatible is a widespread version that does not use hardware.

Monitors are becoming more affordable and accessible lately. This article features the five best G-Sync monitors you can currently buy. These monitors will help you make the most of your Nvidia graphics card because buying an expensive GPU doesn't make all the difference when it comes to PC hardware.

Best G-Sync compatible monitors you need to have a look at

1) LG Ultragear 27-inch 10-27GN800

A sleek monitor that offers great value (Image via LG)

LG makes some of the best displays in the market. This monitor from LG features basic level G-Sync Compatibility. Most monitors that are G-Sync compatible are based on generic software and hardware support. While this is not as refined as the experience from the standard hardware supported G-Sync, it is certainly of great value.

The monitor also has support for AMD’s counterpart technology known as FreeSync. It has a tack sharp 27-inch IPS display panel that can output QHD or 2K resolution. The colors from the monitor are impressive, and it supports HDR 10. Apart from visuals, the G-Sync compatibility coupled with the 144 Hz refresh rate make for a majestic gaming experience.

2) Acer Predator 27-inch XB271HU

A practical option with a gamer aesthetic (Image via Acer)

The Predator XB271HU is a gamer-centric offering from Acer. This monitor features the standard hardware supported G-Sync, so it is extremely well-refined and almost completely eliminates screen tearing and input lag. The monitor also has a high refresh screen of 144 Hz that cuts down on the screen response time.

The panel supports Flickerless technology, which reduces eye strain resulting from extended periods of gaming. You can comfortably use this monitor for esports and won't have to worry about general ergonomics. Overall, it is one of the top 1440P monitors.

3) Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX

VARUN K @varun7k



Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX 32"



4K desktop



32-inch 4K 144Hz IPS monitor that packs G-Sync Ultimate certification excess of 1500 nits.



There’s no HDMI 2.1 support, It costs $3,000 (3/4)Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX 32"4K desktop #monitor that can also do full true HDR. It provides FALD backlight with 1152 individual zones.32-inch 4K 144Hz IPS monitor that packs G-Sync Ultimate certification excess of 1500 nits.There’s no HDMI 2.1 support, It costs $3,000 (3/4)Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX 32"4K desktop #monitor that can also do full true HDR. It provides FALD backlight with 1152 individual zones.32-inch 4K 144Hz IPS monitor that packs G-Sync Ultimate certification excess of 1500 nits. There’s no HDMI 2.1 support, It costs $3,000 https://t.co/TxbRpgi6kZ

If you want the absolute best G-Sync experience, get this monitor. The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX is a G-Sync Ultimate monitor. It houses the flagship G-Sync chip from Nvidia. The G-Sync facilitated by this monitor has flawless visual smoothing and extremely punchy visuals due to HDR support.

The ROG Swift monitor has a gorgeous 4K panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate to power through games like Apex Legends and Valorant. The response time is 4 ms, which is still impressive considering that it outputs 4K resolution. Playing on this monitor ensures that you are always at the top of your game without any compromises.

4) Alienware 34 QD OLED AW3423DW

This widescreen is straight from the future (Image via Dell)

This monitor from Alienware is a 34-inch ultrawide, and the 4K OLED panel offers a majestic viewing experience. The monitor has support for HDR 400 and HDR 1000, which makes the visuals and colors almost life-like.

OLED technology and a 1800R curved display make for a gaming experience that satisfies you to the core. This Alienware monitor includes the top-of-the-line G-Sync ultimate technology. The technology provided here integrates well with the 175 Hz refresh rate. The overall latency is 0.1 ms, which has set the standard in the monitor industry.

5) SAMSUNG Odyssey G7

impulseSV @impulseSV Got my new Samsung Odyssey G7 setup and decided to try out a “TIE Fighter” monitor layout. It looks super cool but might take some getting used to. And yes, I need to do a bit of cable management now Got my new Samsung Odyssey G7 setup and decided to try out a “TIE Fighter” monitor layout. It looks super cool but might take some getting used to. And yes, I need to do a bit of cable management now 😬 https://t.co/Y63DtJ37ug

Samsung Odyssey G7 is a curved 1440p gaming monitor. It is G-Sync compatible and also incorporates support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. This makes the monitor extremely versatile. Samsung has done a tremendous job of striking a much-needed balance between visuals and performance while keeping the price in check.

The featured 1000R curved screen and HDR 600 lay emphasis on visual clarity and make for a very immersive gaming experience. In terms of performance, the Samsung Odyssey performs amazingly well. It has a 175 Hz refresh rate panel that is able to cut down latency to 1 ms. All in all, it is a highly recommended monitor that strikes the perfect balance between visual quality and performance.

