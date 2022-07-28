7 best budget 144 Hz monitors to buy in 2022

A high refresh rate screen is an important aspect of gaming monitors. It has an even bigger impact if you are a PC gamer. If you have a strong PC that can push high frames, you need to make the most out of it by having an output that can display those frames. Both competitive and casual gamers can benefit from high refresh rates, and it's difficult to go back to 60 Hz after you've experienced 144 Hz.

Over the past two decades, display technology has advanced a lot, which is a big plus for gamers. Companies have collaborated to produce displays that completely eradicate screen-tearing, have high resolution, ultra-fast refresh rates, and incredibly low response times.

144 Hz monitors make games look smooth and are a huge upgrade over 60 Hz ones

1) ASUS VG248QE 24-inch - $149

The ASUS VG248QE (Image via Amazon)

The ASUS VG248QE has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 with an aspect ratio of 16:9, which is standard for most monitors today. It has an LED screen that runs at 144 Hz and a super-fast response time of 1ms, which makes it an incredible choice for gamers at this price point.

Moreover, it comes with built-in speakers as a bonus. The only downside is that it does not have compatibility with G-Sync or FreeSync to remove screen-tearing.

2) Sceptre C248B-144RN 24-inch - $179.99

The Sceptre C248B-144RN (Image via Amazon)

A great gaming monitor by Sceptre, the C248B-144RN has all the specifications a gamer could need. The 1800R curved panel is designed with ultra-slim bezels, has a response time of 1ms, and has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The display supports AMD's FreeSync, which removes screen-tearing, has a contrast ratio of 3000:1, and offers 178-degree viewing angles. The downside of this display is that it has a slightly slower response time of 3ms.

3) BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24-Inch - $199.99

The BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P (Image via Amazon)

An exceptional gaming monitor by BenQ, the Zowie XL2411P offers full HD gaming at 144 Hz and a fast response rate of 1ms. Although it does not come with any adaptive sync, it has a blur reduction that works up to its 144 Hz refresh rate. It is a solid choice for gamers because of its accurate color calibration, build quality, and affordable cost.

4) Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch - $200

The Samsung Odyssey G3 (Image via Amazon)

This monitor by Samsung has a sleek design with thin bezels and a stand that is height-adjustable. It can also tilt, swivel, and pivot 90 degrees.

The Samsung Odyssey G3 has a response time of 1ms, a refresh rate of 144Hz, full HD resolution, and AMD FreeSync Premium (which reduces screen tearing, stuttering, and input latency). It has all the necessary features for a gaming monitor and is a great option for the price.

5) ViewSonic VX2458-MHD 24-inch - $219.99

The ViewSonic VX2458-MHD (Image via Amazon)

The ViewSonic VX2458-MHD is a full HD gaming monitor that has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, a response time of 1ms, AMD FreeSync, flicker-free technology with a blue light filter, and pre-set visual modes for various game genres that are fully customizable.

It is an LCD monitor that reproduces accurate colors and has wide viewing angles. The VX2458-MHD is a standard display that is suitable for gamers and makes for a great budget option.

6) Acer XFA240 24-inch - $289

The Acer XFA240 (Image via Amazon)

The XFA240 by Acer is an affordable gaming display that has a straightforward design and all the necessary specifications that make it suitable for gaming. It has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync/Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. It has two 3.5 mm audio jacks at the back, one for the mic and one for headphones, and it comes with two 2W built-in speakers as well.

7) AOC G2590FX 25-inch - $350

The AOC G2590FX (Image via Amazon)

This high-quality monitor by AOC runs at a refresh rate of 144 Hz with a response time of 1ms at full HD resolution. It has an attractive design, with slim bezels, red accents, and a cable management bracket to keep its surroundings neat.

It has compatibility with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to keep games free of screen-tear. The IPS display comes with a headphone jack, 170-degree viewing angles, and the ability to tilt the screen.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

