5 best Samsung phones to play BGMI in 2022

With millions of active players, BGMI is, without a doubt, India's most popular mobile battle royale. The game requires the best gaming phones because of its high-quality visuals and maps. A good gaming device will allow you to play BGMI without lagging or freezing, as well as play for lengthy periods of time without running out of battery life.

Samsung is the leading name in gaming phones, having developed a variety of phones with long battery life, large storage, high FPS, and lots of RAM to provide gamers with the grandest gaming experience possible. In this article, we'll look at the top five Samsung gaming phones for 2022.

5 best Samsung Gaming Phones for BGMI

5) Samsung Galaxy M21

Cost: $269

Battery: 6000 mAh

It's the most recent addition to the Galaxy M series. The Galaxy M21's main features are the Exynos 9611 SOC, which can give a good gaming performance, and the 6,000 mAh battery. It's an excellent smartphone for games with high-quality graphics like Clash Royale and CODM.

This low-cost phone also has a triple camera configuration, with a 20 MP selfie camera and a 48 MP rear camera that can capture good photos even in low light and stream games live.

4) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Cost: $350

Battery: 4500 mAh

Many gamers seek phones that are well-balanced and capable of performing both daily duties and gaming. The Samsung A52s 5G is a wonderful alternative for them.

The A52s includes high-resolution cameras, excellent gaming internals, dual speakers, a solid One UI, and a large fast-charging battery, making it ideal for high-fps games such as PUBG and BGMI. The Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon CPU allows games to operate smoothly for long periods of time without sacrificing battery life.

3) Samsung M52 5G

Cost: $450

Battery: 5000 mAh

This is one of Samsung's most eminent gaming phones. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor and a 120 Hz refresh rate screen. The M52 5G has a 6.7-inch display screen and 6 GB of RAM, making it ideal for graphically demanding games.

The smartphone's 5000 mAh battery allows you to play and broadcast high-quality graphic games like Clash of Clans and PUBG for extended periods of time. It is also fashionable, with colors such as red, white, black, and blue.

2) Samsung Galaxy S20

Cost: $544

Battery: 4000 mAh

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a powerful smartphone with a stylish appearance ideal for games like BGMI and PUBG. Despite its high cost, it delivers excellent performance and is relatively user-friendly.

The Snapdragon 865 processor provides exceptional performance, making it one of the best gaming smartphones on the market. Because of its slim and exquisite design, it fits effortlessly in the palm of the hand, allowing players to enjoy the game pleasantly. It has a 4000 mAh battery and a super-fast charging capability that lets you play games for lengthy periods.

1) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Cost: $799

Battery: 3700 mAh

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a small and fast gaming phone with a reliable Android operating system. It's a small upgrade that keeps the S21's greatest features while upgrading the camera, CPU, and other peripherals to create a solid Android smartphone.

The S22 5G includes an 8 GB RAM and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, making it suitable for gaming. The 3700 mAh battery life allows you to play high-resolution visual games like BGMI for extended periods of time without the device freezing.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

