Top 5 high-end monitors worth pairing with RTX 4090

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 is currently available for purchase, with Nvidia's latest card far more powerful in comparison to the last-gen RTX 3090 24 GB GPU. It is based on an improved Ada Lovelace architecture and comes with 3rd generation RT cores that add an unmatched boost to gaming with hardware-accelerated ray tracing turned on.

RTX 4090 has finally normalized 4K gaming at refresh rates higher than 60 Hz. The latest RTX 40 series GPUs are now capable of fully utilizing the new heights that display technology has been able to hit over the last few years. However, with tons of good monitors available in the market, choosing the best high-resolution and high refresh rate models can be tricky.

A guide to buying the best monitors for the RTX 4090

5) Samsung 32" UR59C VA 4K 60Hz ($449.99)

The Samsung 32" UR59C (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung UR59C is a decent 4K 32-inch curved display panel on a budget that will set users back by almost $450. However, it packs all the necessary features for a solid UHD experience.

The resolution of the display is 3,840 x 2,160 with a decent refresh rate of 60 Hz. Coming with a VA panel, this display does not have any adaptive sync features like G-Sync and FreeSync, and also does not come with HDR technology.

When coupled with the RTX 4090, gamers get a solid experience with this option without spending too much cash.

4) LG 27" 27GN950-B IPS 4K 144 Hz ($576.98)

The LG 27" 27GN950-B IPS 4K monitor (Image via LG)

The LG 27GN950-B 27-inch IPS panel is a proper UHD gaming monitor with a high 144 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the powerful RTX 4090 can utilize the full potential of this display. This LG monitor also has numerous local dimming zones, which helps it create a contrast similar to VA panels.

With an incredibly low 1 ms response time, this monitor comes with support for adaptive sync features like FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. The monitor packs a wide color gamut and its color accuracy is on point. However, while using it in the sRGB models, colors may appear oversaturated.

3) Gigabyte Aorus 48" FO48U OLED 4K 120 Hz ($799.99)

The Gigabyte Aorus 48" FO48U OLED (Image via Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte Aorus FO48U is a great panel to play video games on at UHD without any compromises, with the RTX 4090 performing quite well with this monitor. It comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate, has a response time (GTG) of 1 ms, boasts a massive 47.5-inch 16:9 display, and packs adaptive sync features like AMD FreeSync Premium.

The FO48U comes with a stunning image with high contrast levels. It also has a wide color gamut and covers 100% of DCI-P3. However, screen brightness can be an issue for this particular option. It is also recommended to use separately purchased high-quality speakers with this device as its in-built speakers are not great.

2) ASUS ProArt 32" PA32UCG IPS 4K 120 Hz ($4,309)

The ASUS ProArt 32" PA32UCG monitor (Image via ASUS)

The ASUS ProArt PA32UCG is a great high-end display that is primarily targeted towards content creators, game developers, video editors, and photo editors. Its incredible color accuracy provides for a solid gaming experience when paired with the RTX 4090.

The monitor comes with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also boasts adaptive sync features like FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync.

1) HP Omen X 65 Emperium ($3,999.99)

The HP Omen X Emperium (Image via HP)

HP Omen X 65 Emperium is a massive 65-inch monitor that can also double up as a TV for a wholesome large-screen experience. This particular monitor is large enough to fit comfortably into any living room. The display comes with a VA panel and has a high refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The color accuracy of the X 65 Emperium is pretty solid, with its in-built speakers capable of delivering high quality audio. The device also comes with unmatched SDR and HDR contrast levels. When paired with an RTX 4090, users can expect an awesome gaming experience.

On the downside, the device is pretty expensive with a whopping current price of $4000.

