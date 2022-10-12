How to install RTX 4090 on PC

GeForce RTX 4090, Nvidia's much-awaited Series 4000 graphics card, was first introduced in this year’s GTC keynote. The new graphics card offers better performance on all fronts and more extended ray-tracing capabilities thanks to enhanced Tensor cores DLSS 3.0. Given that the card finally hit shelves yesterday, it is expected to create a certain niche.

When it comes to PC gaming, installing a new, more potent graphics card may make all the difference. This isn't challenging because you're not rebuilding a PC. Users who open a PC case may still find it a little intimidating. Fortunately, you can quickly get back into the game with a bit of assistance, the appropriate equipment, and a few fixes.

Installing the RTX 4090 on your gaming PC

The RTX 4090, a computer, and a Phillips-head screwdriver are all you need to install a graphics card. Before you start, please turn off your computer and disconnect it from the outlet.

Locate the long PCI-E x16 slot closest to your processor's heat sink unless you need to remove an existing GPU. If a card is already populated in your PC, remove it from the slot, and insert your new RTX 4090 in the now-free slot. In most motherboards, the first slot is the x16 slot, with maximum bandwidth.

Verify that no frayed cables are preventing you from using this slot. If you want to swap out an existing graphics card, unhook any cables attached to it, unscrew the screw holding the retention bracket on the back of your PC case, and then take the old card out.

The PCI-E slot on most motherboards also has a small plastic latch that secures the graphics card. To unlock your old graphics card so you can remove it, make sure you flip this latch.

Now that the PCI-E x16 slot is accessible and unblocked, you may add your new graphics card. Insert the card firmly into the PCI-E slot, then press down on the plastic lock at the end of the slot to secure it (in case it is not engaged automatically).

Next, screw the metal retention bracket for the graphic card to the casing of your PC. The screw(s) holding the cover bracket or your previous graphics card can be reused, or you can use the spare screws with your computer case.

Your newly installed RTX 4090 needs more power than the power delivered via the PCI-E slot on your motherboard. Make sure to attach the PCI-E power wires from your PSU to the graphics card. The new RTX4000 series cards rely on a new 12VHPWR connector based on the ATX 3.0 framework.

Most manufacturers are shipping their cards with an ATX PCIE to 12VHPWR power converter, so you don’t need to worry if your PSU isn't based on the latest framework. However, I suggest upgrading your PSU down the line. Without sufficient power, your graphics card won't operate as intended. In certain scenarios, your PC might not be able to boot if the PCI-E power wires are not connected.

Conclusion

Slide the side panel of your case back into place and connect your display connection to your RTX 4090 card after it is switched on and securely fastened. This completes the installation. Power up the computer. It's time to take care of the software component of your graphics card upgrade.

This procedure is straightforward if your new graphics card is the same brand as your old one. Download your operating system's most recent driver package from Nvidia’s website. Bear in mind that depending on the speed of your internet connection, downloading graphics drivers—typically 600MB in size—may take some time.

Before installing the driver for your new graphics card, delete the driver for your old graphics card and restart your computer if you are switching manufacturers (from Intel/AMD to Nvidia). The old driver can clash with the new driver if you don't remove it. This can be done using a free utility called DDU.

You may now take advantage of the buttery-smooth framerates your new RTX 4090 will undoubtedly provide. You may launch the newest games on your updated PC and start slaughtering monsters as you please or rev the pedal to the floor in your favorite racing games, all without breaking a drop of sweat.

Poll : 0 votes