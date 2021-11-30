×
Create
Notifications

Which is the best AMD motherboard for gaming?

an MSI X570 Motherboard (image via MSI store)
an MSI X570 Motherboard (image via MSI store)
Aratrik Debnath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 30, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Listicle

These days, most people building a new gaming rig prefer AMD over Intel. Hence the need for AMD motherboards is rising exponentially, as compared to the last decade.

And just like with intel boards, there are so many AMD motherboards available on the market that buyers are spoilt for choice.

Today we will list two of the best AMD motherboards (under $300). One is more of a budget choice the while the other a higher spec'd one.

Factors to consider while buying an AMD motherboard

CPU Support: What chips does the motherboard support?

Memory Support: Type, amount, and speed of RAM the motherboard will support.

Form Factor: What is the size of the motherboard? Examples include ATX, micro ATX and more.

Storage Options: How many SATA and M.2 connectors do they have?

No. of ports: Number and types of I/O ports available (USB, DP, HDMI, Ethernet, etc).

Extra features/Efficiency: Bluetooth, Wifi, VRM, Power delivery, etc.

Two best AMD Motherboards for gaming

1) MSI MAG B550M Mortar ($159)

an MSI MAG B550M Mortar (image via Amazon)
an MSI MAG B550M Mortar (image via Amazon)
CPU Support3rd, 4th & 5th Gen Ryzen
Memory Support4x DIMM, up to 128 GB, up to DDR4-4400
Expansion Slots1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1x PCIe 3.0 x4
Video Ports1 HDMI, 1 DP
Rear USB2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 2.0
Storage2x M.2, 6x SATA 6Gbps
NetworkingRealtek 2.5Gb ethernet
ExtrasSize: Micro-ATX, Socket: AM4

Pros:

  • good BIOS
  • perfect pricing

Cons:

  • Poor Overclocking
  • Not enough bling / Frills

The MSI MAG B550M Mortar is a beast of a motherboard at an affordable price. When it comes to gaming, it's the best option (at this price) for your latest Ryzen gaming rig.

While the MAG B550M Mortar squeezes every last iota of performance out of the CPU at stock speeds, it is not suitable for overclocking.

While you'll be missing out on the x16 graphics slot, the gaming performance of the MAG B550M Mortar puts it close to the higher-end X570 motherboards.

2) MSI MPG Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi ($259)

The MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi (image via amazon)
The MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi (image via amazon)
CPU Support2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Gen Ryzen
Memory Support4x DIMM, 128GB, DDR4-4400
Expansion Slots 1x PCIe x16, 1x PCIe x16 (x4), 2x PCIe x1
Video PortsHDMI
Rear US4x USB 3.2 Gen2 (1x Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0
Storage2x M.2, 6x SATA
NetworkingEthernet, 2.4Gbps 802.11ac
ExtrasSize: ATX, Socket: AM4

Pros:

  • Wifi 6 Compatible
  • RGB!!

Cons:

  • Too Few USB Ports

The MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Wifi is a cutting-edge AMD motherboard, with four DIMM slots (up to 4400 Mhz) and two PCIe gen 4 M.2 slots.

As for networking, it boasts a gigabit ethernet port and headers for the included Wifi antenna.

Rear I/O ports include seven USB A ports (for multiple accessories), a USB C port for high-speed transfers, and an HDMI port (in case you want to use your AMD APU to its full graphical potential).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी