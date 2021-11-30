Which is the best AMD motherboard for gaming?

These days, most people building a new gaming rig prefer AMD over Intel. Hence the need for AMD motherboards is rising exponentially, as compared to the last decade.
And just like with intel boards, there are so many AMD motherboards available on the market that buyers are spoilt for choice.
Today we will list two of the best AMD motherboards (under $300). One is more of a budget choice the while the other a higher spec'd one.
Factors to consider while buying an AMD motherboard
CPU Support: What chips does the motherboard support?
Memory Support: Type, amount, and speed of RAM the motherboard will support.
Form Factor: What is the size of the motherboard? Examples include ATX, micro ATX and more.
Storage Options: How many SATA and M.2 connectors do they have?
No. of ports: Number and types of I/O ports available (USB, DP, HDMI, Ethernet, etc).
Extra features/Efficiency: Bluetooth, Wifi, VRM, Power delivery, etc.
Two best AMD Motherboards for gaming
1) MSI MAG B550M Mortar ($159)
Pros:
- good BIOS
- perfect pricing
Cons:
- Poor Overclocking
- Not enough bling / Frills
The MSI MAG B550M Mortar is a beast of a motherboard at an affordable price. When it comes to gaming, it's the best option (at this price) for your latest Ryzen gaming rig.
While the MAG B550M Mortar squeezes every last iota of performance out of the CPU at stock speeds, it is not suitable for overclocking.
While you'll be missing out on the x16 graphics slot, the gaming performance of the MAG B550M Mortar puts it close to the higher-end X570 motherboards.
2) MSI MPG Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi ($259)
Pros:
- Wifi 6 Compatible
- RGB!!
Cons:
- Too Few USB Ports
The MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Wifi is a cutting-edge AMD motherboard, with four DIMM slots (up to 4400 Mhz) and two PCIe gen 4 M.2 slots.
As for networking, it boasts a gigabit ethernet port and headers for the included Wifi antenna.
Rear I/O ports include seven USB A ports (for multiple accessories), a USB C port for high-speed transfers, and an HDMI port (in case you want to use your AMD APU to its full graphical potential).