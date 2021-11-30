Which is the best AMD motherboard for gaming?

These days, most people building a new gaming rig prefer AMD over Intel. Hence the need for AMD motherboards is rising exponentially, as compared to the last decade.

And just like with intel boards, there are so many AMD motherboards available on the market that buyers are spoilt for choice.

Today we will list two of the best AMD motherboards (under $300). One is more of a budget choice the while the other a higher spec'd one.

Factors to consider while buying an AMD motherboard

CPU Support: What chips does the motherboard support?

Memory Support: Type, amount, and speed of RAM the motherboard will support.

Form Factor: What is the size of the motherboard? Examples include ATX, micro ATX and more.

Storage Options: How many SATA and M.2 connectors do they have?

No. of ports: Number and types of I/O ports available (USB, DP, HDMI, Ethernet, etc).

Extra features/Efficiency: Bluetooth, Wifi, VRM, Power delivery, etc.

Two best AMD Motherboards for gaming

1) MSI MAG B550M Mortar ($159)

an MSI MAG B550M Mortar (image via Amazon)

CPU Support 3rd, 4th & 5th Gen Ryzen Memory Support 4x DIMM, up to 128 GB, up to DDR4-4400 Expansion Slots 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1x PCIe 3.0 x4 Video Ports 1 HDMI, 1 DP Rear USB 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 2.0 Storage 2x M.2, 6x SATA 6Gbps Networking Realtek 2.5Gb ethernet Extras Size: Micro-ATX, Socket: AM4

Pros:

good BIOS

perfect pricing

Cons:

Poor Overclocking

Not enough bling / Frills

The MSI MAG B550M Mortar is a beast of a motherboard at an affordable price. When it comes to gaming, it's the best option (at this price) for your latest Ryzen gaming rig.

While the MAG B550M Mortar squeezes every last iota of performance out of the CPU at stock speeds, it is not suitable for overclocking.

While you'll be missing out on the x16 graphics slot, the gaming performance of the MAG B550M Mortar puts it close to the higher-end X570 motherboards.

2) MSI MPG Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi ($259)

The MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi (image via amazon)

CPU Support 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Gen Ryzen Memory Support 4x DIMM, 128GB, DDR4-4400 Expansion Slots 1x PCIe x16, 1x PCIe x16 (x4), 2x PCIe x1 Video Ports HDMI Rear US 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 (1x Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0 Storage 2x M.2, 6x SATA Networking Ethernet, 2.4Gbps 802.11ac Extras Size: ATX, Socket: AM4

Pros:

Wifi 6 Compatible

RGB!!

Cons:

Too Few USB Ports

The MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Wifi is a cutting-edge AMD motherboard, with four DIMM slots (up to 4400 Mhz) and two PCIe gen 4 M.2 slots.

As for networking, it boasts a gigabit ethernet port and headers for the included Wifi antenna.

Rear I/O ports include seven USB A ports (for multiple accessories), a USB C port for high-speed transfers, and an HDMI port (in case you want to use your AMD APU to its full graphical potential).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul