Sony is designing new wireless earbuds for the PS5: Expected release date, features, and more

Sony is looking to bring the best of the two worlds together, as the tech giant is developing a rumored PS5 wireless earbuds. The news appeared from Insider Gaming, who posted about Project Nomad – a code name for the ongoing development program. Many gaming community members have been quite excited since.

The news isn’t surprising, given Sony’s expertise in both fields engaged here. First, they have turned the PlayStation console into a go-to brand for gamers. Today, fans associate it with remarkable hardware and a development studio that has given hits like God of War, Horizon, and Marvel's Spider-Man games.

The same legacy is now being implemented in another field where the company has done a remarkable job - music. Sony has now added a new product to its long catalog. Although official details aren’t out now, there have been plenty of speculation surrounding the rumored wireless earbuds.

Sony’s PS5 wireless earbuds could come with some fantastic features explicitly made for the console

Most devices in today’s world are far more accessible for PCs compared to consoles. Unfortunately, this also applies to headphones, as many devices don’t work genuinely wirelessly. However, it could all change once the PS5 wireless earbuds become available, providing more options to players.

It will take some time to release if rumors are to be believed. Sony is reportedly targeting to complete the development by the fourth quarter of 2023. So, a release in early 2024 is feasible. It’s worth noting that the company hasn’t given out any official dates, so readers are advised to wait for the confirmation.

As for the features, some rumors hint at the PS5 wireless earbuds coming with a five-hour battery cycle on a single charge. Of course, it will also have a case that would support charging when connected to a PS5 console or any other USB port. What seems certain is the fact that there will be some form of bluetooth connection with consoles.

Not much is known about the PS5 wireless earbuds, so fans will have to wait longer. Moreover, a secondary Project Voyager is also being worked upon, which is the codename for a new PlayStation-compatible headphones. Sony is reportedly trying to release both devices together in a similar time frame, providing consumers with different options.

The remainder of the year has plenty of stuff working in the backdrop for Sony. A new PSVR2 headset and a DualSense Edge controller have been released, with the brand giving impetus to the buyer. Once the auditory devices are released, it will lead to the creation of an entire ecosystem.

