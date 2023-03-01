In a recent interview with Xbox On, the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, highlighted some of the goals Microsoft has set for its own platform. He explained that it will not contain any special or exclusive playable content. The same version of Call of Duty will be released for every platform, including Nintendo.

Phil Spencer cited his thoughts on the exclusivity of popular online multiplayer titles like Call of Duty. The team aims to increase the accessibility of Activision’s popular first-person shooter (FPS) to all supported platforms. He further stated that they also aim to improve the quality of the acquired titles for the entire player base.

Here is a detailed look into Phil Spencer’s interview with Xbox On.

Head of Xbox reveals that the platform will provide equal access for all platforms

Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision in January 2022 at a valuation of approximately $69 billion. The company had also recently signed a 10-year binding contract with Nintendo to provide equal access to the Call of Duty titles.

Microsoft’s acquisition deal is currently under scrutiny by regulators following a hefty lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.

Phil Spencer's interview

Phil Spencer recently had a face-to-face interview with Xbox On. He explained the company’s intention of increasing the platforms where players can experience and play Call of Duty.

He used the example of Minecraft and the growth of its player base after Microsoft’s acquisition. The first step that the company plans on executing is to provide the creative and developer teams with the proper facilities to create a better game. The success of a title primarily depends on its quality and service after production.

Phil Spencer talks about Microsoft’s onboarding with other giants like Nintendo and Nvidia to make sure that Call of Duty is available and equally accessible. The quality improvement of all acquired titles is the company’s next step to meet the expectations of player bases from different platforms like the PlayStation.

The Head of Xbox directly denied the presence of any exclusive Call of Duty content for any of the platforms - game modes, weapon skins, character cosmetics, or missions. The final goal of the company remains to provide quality Call of Duty titles to a larger community of players.

He further cites his thoughts on Hogwarts Legacy and some of its quests being available on PlayStation exclusively. Phil Spencer regards this as the current state of the industry and has zero intention of playing a part in it. The team wants to provide Call of Duty titles to every platform in a way that players do not feel they are playing a lesser version than others.

He also takes the approach of nurturing different player and creator benefits. The team wants to make sure that creators can thrive in a healthy environment and develop great games. On the other hand, they also want to make sure that the games cater to a large player base and make them successful titles.

Phil Spencer also highlights the pros of the Game Pass and how the integration of successful titles like Call of Duty can become more accessible. The entire interview with Xbox On provided great insights into the upcoming plans and what players can expect. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

