Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for SO-14 in Season 2

Modern Warfare 2 season 2 just dropped, and it contains a lot of exciting material. Fans are overjoyed to see the reappearance of beloved modes such as Gun Game and Infected Island. Along with the Ranked version of the game, the update introduced new maps and weapons.

Modern Warfare 2 is well-known for its massive weapon arsenal and wide range of categories. The battle rifle was a new addition to the series that quickly gained popularity in the community. The SO-14 is a battle weapon that is the finest in its class. The following article will provide the ideal loadout for SO-14.

Best SO-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

SO-14 is an excellent option in Modern Warfare 2 as it is a hybrid version of an assault rifle and LMG. It is best suited for medium to long-range combat as it can switch between semi-automatic and completely fully automatic for close-range combat.

SO-14 uses high-caliber bullets so that it will have high recoil, but this gun is different. It has a lower recoil than other Battle Rifles, which helps players easily use it. With proper attachments, the stats of the gun can be further enhanced. But before that, you will need to unlock the weapon.

The gun belongs to the Ordnance Platform and cannot be unlocked by leveling up your profile. The unlocking criteria will be to take the EBR-14 to level 12.

SO-14 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Comb: 5GN Tac-Comb

5GN Tac-Comb Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Muzzle tuning in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Lockshot KT85 is the perfect muzzle for SO-14 in Modern Warfare 2. It helps the gun maintain the recoil shot after shot. Additionally, it controls the gun by providing horizontal and vertical recoil control but at the expense of increased ADS speed and aiming stability. To unlock the attachment, you must level up the RPK to level 9.

Barrel tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The 22" Boremaster barrel is a weapon-specific addition that can be obtained by leveling the EBR-14 to level 14. The attachment controls recoil and increases hip-fire precision, damage range, and bullet velocity. The only disadvantage is that it increases ADS speed while decreasing movement speed and hip recoil control.

Optic tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Schlager 3.4X is a universal attachment and can be unlocked by getting the RAPP H to level 12. The optic provides a clear sight picture without distraction and a 3.4x magnification for greater precision.

Comb tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The 5GN Tac-Comb is perfect for SO-14 because it increases the gun's aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed while decreasing aim steadiness and aim walking speed. The unlocking criteria for the attachment are to take the aforementioned weapon to level 17.

Ammunition tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The 7.62 High-Velocity ammo is tapered cartridges intended to enhance projectile velocity but at the expense of reduced damage range. To acquire the attachment, you must level up your Lachmann-762 to level 12.

The above loadout is ideal for the SO-14 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 because it focuses on minimizing recoil as much as possible and giving players an edge in medium-range battles.

