Best RAPP H loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2's RAPP H Light Machine Gun is considered one of the strongest weapons available to players at the moment. With Season 2 calling for more new metas on the horizon, it is never too late to explore some of the old ones.

The RAPP H's high damage output and versatility in range make it an excellent choice as a primary weapon in the game. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the best attachments to use with the RAPP H in Warzone 2.

RAPP H is extremely overpowered in Warzone 2 Season 2

Part of the Lachmann Meer platform, the RAPP H is one of the most accurate weapons that you can use with ease. While most LMGs suffer from heavy recoil due to their large magazine size and weight, the RAPP H is an exception. Despite its large magazine and auto-fire, it is controllable at almost every range, making it a deadly choice.

If you are a traditional battle royale player and prefer a larger map, this weapon is a viable option and will surely come in handy during gameplay. With the correct attachments, you can also unleash the potential of the gun in Warzone 2.

Here are the best attachments for the RAPP H in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Optic: Aim-OP V4

Underbarrel: B052 Grip

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

The key attachment to get the most out of the weapon is the ZLR Talon 5 Muzzle. With its ability to increase Damage Range and Bullet Velocity, the gun becomes more effective in long range. Furthermore, the added Recoil Smoothness and Sound Suppression is the cherry on top for this long-range build. However, using this attachment does come at the cost of ADS speed and Aiming Stability.

Another attachment that is necessary for the long range build is the B052 Grip. The Underbarrel increases Aim Walking Steadiness, Recoil Steadiness and Stabilization. However, using this underbarrel will decrease your movement speed and the ADS Speed of the weapon.

Using the FSS OLE-V Laser is also necessary for a gun like RAPP H. Due to the weight of the attachments and the weapons, the ADS Speed of the weapon decreases. However, using the Laser will recover some of the lost ADS Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Aiming Stability, making it easier to control at long range.

The Aim-OP V4 is undoubtedly one of the most overpowered Optics in the Warzone 2 arsenal. Using this will get you a Precision Sight Picture, and the 4.0x zoom will also help you find enemies from a distance.

Finally, using the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition is recommended. It massively increases Bullet Velocity, making it ideal for players who like to engage in long-range gunfights.

All of these attachments are great for players who prefer long-range fights in the battle royale. However, since the game offers a variety of weapons and attachments, players are encouraged to try other class setups as well.

Disclaimer: The attachments were taken from Warzone Loadout CODmunity.

