The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 weapon meta is governed by various attributes such as the rate of fire, bullet velocity, effective range, damage drop-off, damage per shot, and much more, which are unique to each weapon and their respective class.

JGOD, one of Warzone's most renowned experts and YouTuber, recently explored his top five loadouts in Warzone 2.0 after the latest mid-season update called Season 1 Reloaded. He ranked them based on their performance, on-hand experience, and overall effectiveness.

JGOD's top five weapon loadouts bound to excel in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded

Warzone 2.0 features Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's vast collection of firearms, some of which are rebrands from the Modern Warfare franchise, while others are new additions based on real-life weapons. Each one's designed to eliminate opponents swiftly and efficiently.

The Season 1 Reloaded update brought some significant changes to shake up the current weapon meta, including nerfs to shotguns, which remove their ability to "one-shot" opponents, riot shields receiving much-needed balances, and adjustments to Akimbo pistols.

Meta expert JGOD in his latest video, ranked his preferred loadouts in Warzone 2, discussing their respective playstyles and performances on Warzone's massive map, Al Mazrah, after the recent changes. That being said, here are JGOD's top five meta weapon loadouts in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded:

5) Kastov 762 and Chimera

The Kastov 762 and Chimera assault rifles in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Having two assault rifles in your loadout requires players to stack up on only one ammo type, and with Kastov 762 and Chimera, they remain in good stead.

The heavy-hitter Kastov 762 packs a punch with every shot and is great for long-range and breaking armor plates. On the other hand, the Chimera's versatility allows players to switch to it without needing to reload the Kastov 762.

Kastov 762 recommended attachments

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Chimera recommended attachments

Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

4) TAQ-V and Vaznev-9k

The TAQ-V battle rifle and Vaznev-9k SMG in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Similar to the Kastov 762 and Chimera combo, the TAQ-V battle rifle and Vaznev-9k perform on par with each other. Both serve as alternate loadouts if players aim to rejuvenate their playstyle and have gotten bored of the meta weapons.

The TAQ-V, being a battle rifle, is ideal for long-range engagements, while the Vaznev-9k serves for room clearance and close-quarter gunfights.

TAQ-V recommended attachments

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Vaznev-9k recommended attachments

Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

3) Signal 50 and Katov-74u

The Signal-50 sniper rifle and Kastov-74u assault rifle in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Since it is not bolt-action and has a comparatively high rate of fire, the Signal 50 is currently the best sniper rifle in Warzone as of Season 1 Reloaded. It allows players to consistently follow-up shots without having to stop ADSing.

As a sniper support, the Kastov-74u is on-par with the Chimera, aiding players to finish off downed enemies and deliver in close to mid-range engagements.

Signal 50 recommended attachments

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Kastov-74u recommended attachments

Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

2) TAQ-56 and Lachmann Sub

The TAQ-56 assault rifle and Lachmann Sub SMG in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The runner-up to the absolute meta loadout, the TAQ-56 and Lachmann Sub are generally used by those who wish to add variety to their gameplay without compromising performance.

The TAQ-56 has been the proverbial meta weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and, during the start of Season 1 of Warzone 2, allowed players to beam their opponents in an instant across any range. For close range, the Lachmann Sub, or more popularly, the MP5, is ideal for mobility and player maneuverability.

TAQ-56 recommended attachments

Muzzle: Gauge-9 Mono

Gauge-9 Mono Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Lachmann Sub recommended attachments

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Barrel: Lachmann Pulsar

Lachmann Pulsar Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 50-Round Mag

1) RPK and Fennec 45

The RPK LMG and Fennec 45 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Finally, when it comes to being absolute meta weapons in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, the RPK and Fennec 45 take the crown. The former, while being an LMG, doesn't severely penalize your movement speed like others in its class, such as the RAAL MG. The RPK has everything, from long-range and high damage per magazine to a fast fire rate and TTK.

Pairing with the powerful RPK is none other than a weapon that boasts the fastest rate of fire, the Fennec 45. Thanks to its insane rate of fire that empties magazines within a second, the Fennec 45 also possesses a fast TTK that can swiftly eliminate opponents.

RPK LMG recommended attachments

Muzzle: ZULU-60

ZULU-60 Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: SZ Vortex-90

SZ Vortex-90 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Fennec 45 recommended attachments

Laser: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Barrel: 5.5" Fennec Minitac

5.5" Fennec Minitac Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

