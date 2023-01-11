The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 weapon meta is governed by various attributes such as the rate of fire, bullet velocity, effective range, damage drop-off, damage per shot, and much more, which are unique to each weapon and their respective class.
JGOD, one of Warzone's most renowned experts and YouTuber, recently explored his top five loadouts in Warzone 2.0 after the latest mid-season update called Season 1 Reloaded. He ranked them based on their performance, on-hand experience, and overall effectiveness.
JGOD's top five weapon loadouts bound to excel in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded
Warzone 2.0 features Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's vast collection of firearms, some of which are rebrands from the Modern Warfare franchise, while others are new additions based on real-life weapons. Each one's designed to eliminate opponents swiftly and efficiently.
The Season 1 Reloaded update brought some significant changes to shake up the current weapon meta, including nerfs to shotguns, which remove their ability to "one-shot" opponents, riot shields receiving much-needed balances, and adjustments to Akimbo pistols.
Meta expert JGOD in his latest video, ranked his preferred loadouts in Warzone 2, discussing their respective playstyles and performances on Warzone's massive map, Al Mazrah, after the recent changes. That being said, here are JGOD's top five meta weapon loadouts in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded:
5) Kastov 762 and Chimera
Having two assault rifles in your loadout requires players to stack up on only one ammo type, and with Kastov 762 and Chimera, they remain in good stead.
The heavy-hitter Kastov 762 packs a punch with every shot and is great for long-range and breaking armor plates. On the other hand, the Chimera's versatility allows players to switch to it without needing to reload the Kastov 762.
Kastov 762 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 40-Round Mag
Chimera recommended attachments
- Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser
- Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon
- Stock: Ravage-8
- Rear Grip: D37 Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
4) TAQ-V and Vaznev-9k
Similar to the Kastov 762 and Chimera combo, the TAQ-V battle rifle and Vaznev-9k perform on par with each other. Both serve as alternate loadouts if players aim to rejuvenate their playstyle and have gotten bored of the meta weapons.
The TAQ-V, being a battle rifle, is ideal for long-range engagements, while the Vaznev-9k serves for room clearance and close-quarter gunfights.
TAQ-V recommended attachments
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 40-Round Mag
Vaznev-9k recommended attachments
- Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser
- Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon
- Stock: Ravage-8
- Rear Grip: D37 Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
3) Signal 50 and Katov-74u
Since it is not bolt-action and has a comparatively high rate of fire, the Signal 50 is currently the best sniper rifle in Warzone as of Season 1 Reloaded. It allows players to consistently follow-up shots without having to stop ADSing.
As a sniper support, the Kastov-74u is on-par with the Chimera, aiding players to finish off downed enemies and deliver in close to mid-range engagements.
Signal 50 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 40-Round Mag
Kastov-74u recommended attachments
- Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser
- Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon
- Stock: Ravage-8
- Rear Grip: D37 Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
2) TAQ-56 and Lachmann Sub
The runner-up to the absolute meta loadout, the TAQ-56 and Lachmann Sub are generally used by those who wish to add variety to their gameplay without compromising performance.
The TAQ-56 has been the proverbial meta weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and, during the start of Season 1 of Warzone 2, allowed players to beam their opponents in an instant across any range. For close range, the Lachmann Sub, or more popularly, the MP5, is ideal for mobility and player maneuverability.
TAQ-56 recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Gauge-9 Mono
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
- Magazine: 60-Round Mag
Lachmann Sub recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Singuard MKV
- Barrel: Lachmann Pulsar
- Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
- Magazine: 50-Round Mag
1) RPK and Fennec 45
Finally, when it comes to being absolute meta weapons in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, the RPK and Fennec 45 take the crown. The former, while being an LMG, doesn't severely penalize your movement speed like others in its class, such as the RAAL MG. The RPK has everything, from long-range and high damage per magazine to a fast fire rate and TTK.
Pairing with the powerful RPK is none other than a weapon that boasts the fastest rate of fire, the Fennec 45. Thanks to its insane rate of fire that empties magazines within a second, the Fennec 45 also possesses a fast TTK that can swiftly eliminate opponents.
RPK LMG recommended attachments
- Muzzle: ZULU-60
- Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV
- Optic: SZ Vortex-90
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
Fennec 45 recommended attachments
- Laser: Singuard MKV
- Barrel: 5.5" Fennec Minitac
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip
- Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).