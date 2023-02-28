Best Warzone 2 loadout for EBR-14 in Season 2

The stat adjustments to the weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 2 patch have given rise to quite a few overpowered loadouts in the meta.

The new KV Broadside shotgun, which is a part of the Battle Pass rewards, has been causing a lot of havoc at close range. Along with that, the new ISO Hemlock and the buffed M13B assault rifles are also showcasing some really jaw-dropping lethality.

However, these are not the only overpowered guns in Warzone 2 Season 2. The latest patch has brought in some damage buffs to the EBR-14 marksman rifle, which might bring the dreaded DMR meta back to the title.

Overpowered 2-shot loadout for EBR-14 in Warzone 2 Season 2

The EBR-14 Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2 is based on the real-life Mk14 Enhanced Battle Rifle of the American Armed Forces and is one of the weapons in the Ordinance platform of the title's new gunsmith system.

The Season 2 patch has introduced some interesting changes to this powerful weapon platform. Although the long-range damage has received a small nerf, it has been balanced with a buffed damage registration on the upper torso.

Combined with its 126 point damage against every hit registered on the head, skilled players with good aim and trigger discipline will be able to knock or eliminate their opponents in just two quick headshots. Being a semi-auto rifle, veteran players will have a lot of fun two-tapping their opponents with the EBR-14 on Ashika Island.

The only downside of the weapon is the usage of sniper bullets as ammunition. As such, players need to keep a lookout for this low-spawn-rate bullet or at least keep a munition box handy in case of emergencies.

They need to equip this gun with the following attachments in order to get an excellent mid-to-long-range loadout.

Muzzle - Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optics - VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunitiion - 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine - 20 Round Mag

Top tier EBR-14 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Tourva)

The Polarfire-S suppressor plays an important role in this loadout as it improves upon the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness of the weapon. Alongside that, it also muzzles the sound produced when this gun is fired, keeping the operators from being pinged on the tacmap and compass.

The VLK 4.0 Optic is an excellent mid-to-long-range scope for this marksman rifle. Not only does it have very minimal scope glint, it also provides players with a very clean, magnified view of the downrange.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel boosts both the aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization of the firearm. This attachment will ensure that the gun remains stable while both aiming and firing the weapon. Alongside that, it also brings in some added hip-fire accuracy, which will help in situations where the enemies get close and the operator doesn't have the chance to swap to the secondary gun.

The 7.60 High Velocity bullets buff the already high muzzle velocity by a significant margin. This attachment will ease long-range gunfights for the players as they won't have to take too much of a lead while aiming for mobile targets at far-off ranges.

The default configuration of the gun only comes with 10 bullets, which gets used up quite quickly due to the semi-auto nature of the gun. As such, the 20 Round Mag is necessary to avoid having to reload multiple times in a high-octane gunfight.

This is the best loadout for the EBR-14 Markman Rifle in Season 2 of Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes