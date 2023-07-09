Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly be 'nostalgic' with reused features from classic Call of Duty

Modern Warfare 3 is rumored to be the highly anticipated next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, with significant and persistent speculations surrounding its release. As is common before each new Call of Duty release, several leaks and theories about the game's content circulate. According to a new leak, Modern Warfare 3 will be a trip down memory lane with familiar features from previous Call of Duty titles until CoD 2024 is released.

The community's heightened expectation for the forthcoming title is such that even a little leak can cause enormous delight and excitement among fans. This article will provide the key information conveyed by the leak.

Modern Warfare 3 will have similar features as previous CoD titles

A recent leak, shared by the popular Call of Duty content creator Modern Warfare II Informer via their official Twitter handle, stated:

"According to leakers, Modern Warfare III is just a ‘nostalgic’ Call of Duty with reused features to tide us over to COD 2024, which is developed by Treyarch.Could COD 2023 give us that 2009 MW2 feeling again?"

Modern Warfare II Informer @CODMW2Informer



The upcoming Modern Warfare 3 will be Infinity Ward's final project, with the developing team shifting to Treyarch in 2024. According to the leak, the game will keep similar gameplay mechanics from past releases while missing major innovation.

Its multiplayer experience will be comparable to the present game, with potential changes based on player input. As a result, there is a good chance that gamers will get a title that meets their expectations, evoking the same nostalgic feeling as the adored 2009 release of MW2.

The campaign aims to please the public, building on the exciting plotline hinted in MW2's final cutscene referring to Makarov. It is anticipated to arouse the same sense of nostalgia as the 2009 release. However, the multiplayer mode may not provide a similar experience since Modern Warfare 2 2022 could not fully capture the fanbase.

The upcoming Modern Warfare 3 is anticipated to have notable improvements as a new title in response to community requests, perhaps establishing itself as one of the top games, providing a top-notch gaming experience. Note that no official information has yet been released. Hence, current talks about the game are hypothetical and only outline what gamers can expect.

