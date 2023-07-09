Call of Duty 2023 has officially been shown to NBA players

As the end of the year edges closer, so does the release date of the next Call of Duty, which comes out around November every year. The next title is heavily rumored to be Modern Warfare 3, and an official announcement from the developers is long-awaited to confirm the information. Nonetheless, the marketing for the next game seems to have officially begun.

Various images have come up on the internet showcasing a few NBA players in an exclusive Call of Duty event organized by Activision. These basketball professionals are seen playing the potentially upcoming FPS title, and zooming into the images reveals some important details.

Call of Duty 2023 is being shown to players at the NBA Summer League

Call of Duty News @WarzoneCenter Activision is showcasing Call of Duty 2023 (MWIII) demo to NBA players at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.



According to leaks, Activision is giving Modern Warfare 3 demo access to NBA players at the Summer League being held in Las Vegas. This is a marketing campaign by the publishers, and showcasing upcoming games to celebrities before the reveal is done to boost anticipation.

There is a high chance that an athlete leaks the logo or some gameplay of the upcoming game as they have been known to do so previously. James Harden unknowingly leaked the logo of Black Ops 4 in 2018 by wearing a hat with the game's name to an NBA game. Modern Warfare 2 was also leaked in a similar manner by a football player last year.

NBA Players have had the chance to play Call of Duty 2023. Looks like the Modern Warfare II lobby to me

By zooming in on the uploaded images of the event, the main menu of the game can be made out. It can be seen that the developers are going back to a vertical-styled main menu instead of the horizontal UI implemented in the latest games, which is disliked by the community.

Another reason why Activision is showcasing the upcoming game's preview to NBA players could be the two major entities' tie-up that got Kevin Durant as an operator in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. More official information regarding the next Call of Duty can be expected very soon.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

