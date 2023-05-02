NBA star Kevin Durant is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

American professional basketball player Kevin Durant is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While the franchise has not officially confirmed this news, a recent tease has indicated likewise. According to the short teaser, 'Easy Money Sniper' is coming to CoD, the official Instagram handle name of the NBA star.

It is not the first time that the franchise is collaborating with a sportsperson, and with this brand new collaboration, another big name is stepping into the world of the FPS behemoth. Read below to learn more information about this crossover.

Call of Duty's latest collaboration is bringing Kevin Durant to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The recently released teaser has revealed the silhouette of a basketball player parachuting into the region of Al Mazrah. Furthermore, CoD's official Facebook page posted the teaser with the caption "KD_Teaser" before changing it to something else. While it can't be stated as an official confirmation, enough information indicates the arrival of the NBA giant from the Phoenix Suns.

Previously, the franchise expanded its universe to the soccer world and collaborated with legendary players like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Paul Pogba. Based on previous crossovers, we can assume that fans can expect similar content with this upcoming collaboration, which might be a bundle with all the content mentioned below.

Here's what fans can expect from Kevin Durant's arrival in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Kevin Durant's Operator

Exclusive weapon blueprint as a part of the bundle

Weapon charm, Emblem, and much more

Call of Duty has revealed that the operator will be coming to the game in May. With the mid-season update for Call of Duty coming closer, it can be expected that this collaboration might be a part of the update in the forthcoming days. Based on multiple sources, Season 3 Reloaded is set to go live on May 10th.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for similar news like this.

