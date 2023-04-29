Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - April 29th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 1

The semifinal series between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets is expected to be a titanic battle. Phoenix has been nearly unbeatable since Kevin Durant arrived. He joined a team that already has Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

The Suns’ problem will be their depth. Phoenix coach Monty Williams pushed his starters to the limit against an LA Clippers team that was heavily undermanned. LA played without Paul George in the series and only had two games with Kawhi Leonard.

Despite having a superior edge in firepower, the Suns had to play Booker at 43.2 MPG, Durant at 43.8 MPG and “CP3” at 38.5 MPG. The three, considering their injury history, might not last the entire seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns will need their full roster to complement their stars to win the series against a well-balanced Nuggets team.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets were swept by the Phoenix Suns the last time they met in the playoffs. In 2021, the Nuggets did not have Jamal Murray and two of their starters, Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers, are no longer with the team.

The Nuggets will bring a more balanced and deeper roster than the one the Suns dispatched in four games in 2021.

Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope give reigning MVP Nikola Jokic a much better supporting cast. They have been a crucial part of Mike Malone’s rotation throughout the season. The Nuggets are expected to put up a much better fight than the last time they met the Suns in the playoffs.

Where to watch

Game 1 of the second-round series between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will start at 8:30 PM ET. TNT will feature the game on national TV. The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets finished their head-to-head matchup in the regular season tied with two games apiece. Denver won the first two before Phoenix bounced back. Nikola Jokic didn’t play in the Nuggets’ last two encounters with the Suns as he was dealing with a calf injury.

Denver has the second-best home record in the NBA, but that might not mean anything against Phoenix. The Memphis Grizzlies, who were nearly unbeatable on their home floor, were embarrassed by the seventh-seeded LA Lakers in their series.

Denver-Phoenix will be a battle royale between some of the best players in the NBA. The outcome of Game 1 and the series could be determined by the role players, something in which Denver has a slight edge.

Game prediction

Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Total (O/U): 225

Moneyline: Suns (+120) vs. Nuggets (-140)

Game 1 of the series between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets might be a feel-out encounter. Denver will have a bit of an advantage as they’ve largely had an intact roster all season long.

Kevin Durant has been a seamless fit, but they struggled against the LA Clippers as they were still building their chemistry.

Denver Nuggets 115, Phoenix Suns 107

