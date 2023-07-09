NBA player leaks the Menu Page of upcoming Call of Duty 2023

The highly anticipated Call of Duty 2023 title is set to launch later this year. As customary, there will undoubtedly be leaks surrounding the upcoming title. CoD has a history of giving early previews of their product to influential personalities, and recently they organized an exclusive event where they showed off their next game to well-known NBA players.

Some of these athletes have subsequently posted their early thoughts and event highlights on their official Instagram accounts, which have heightened interest among gamers.

The forthcoming game from Call of Duty, the undisputed master of the first-person shooter (FPS) genre, is examined in this article in light of recent leaks. Even a small information leak offers great excitement since the community anxiously anticipates any hint of knowledge.

The Menu page of the upcoming Call of Duty 2023 has been leaked by NBA players

In keeping with tradition, CoD has once again given prominent celebrities a preview of its upcoming game, raising interest among gamers. Following this pattern, the developers recently hosted an exclusive event at the NBA Summer League where notable NBA players were given a sneak peek at the much-awaited Call of Duty 2023 installment.

Some players have posted information about the forthcoming CoD games and potential leaks on their official Instagram accounts. However, the images from the background appear very blurry, making it difficult to distinguish specific details.

Nevertheless, a thorough examination reveals that the image displayed the game's main menu while a custom match involving the players was taking place, as a leaderboard was also shown at the finish of the video. Despite the lack of specificity, these leaks offer a tantalizing view into the game's features that gamers may look forward to in the upcoming release.

Image showcasing the upcoming CoD menu (Image via Instagram/kennedyy)

Unfortunately, no information about the official title of the next CoD game has leaked. Rumors have it that it will be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and will be released on November 10, 2023. It is vital to note that these rumors are hypothetical and should be treated as such unless confirmed by official authorities.

With the game already being shown to celebrities, the gaming community should wait patiently for the big reveal. Although there have been rumors regarding an August unveiling, no official confirmation has been issued at this time.

