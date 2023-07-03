NBA Summer League predictions: Top 5 teams that can clinch the Championship this offseason

The 2023 NBA Summer League is set to start on July 3rd in Sacramento, California and Salt Lake City, Utah. After the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues, the Las Vegas Summer League will commence on July 7th.

The Portland Trail Blazers are the defending NBA Summer League Champions, defeating the New York Knicks in last year's final. The last three teams to lift the trophy are the Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

All 30 teams will send a full roster to the Summer League and here are the five teams that could clinch this year's title:

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder showed promise last season when they almost made it to the playoffs. Jalen Williams, the runner-up for Rookie of the Year, is expected to suit up, while Jaylin Williams and Tre Mann are also going to Las Vegas. Last year's No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren will also be there but likely won't get a lot of minutes.

Notable Players: Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren, Tre Mann

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are here just because of Victor Wembanyama, who will be playing at the 2023 NBA Summer League. However, it's unclear if he'll be playing a lot of minutes but since it's the Spurs, don't expect a lot of playing time for him. Prospects such as Sidy Sissoko and Blake Wesley could still lead them to a surprise title.

Notable Players: Victor Wembanyama, Sidy Cissoko, Blake Wesley

Portland Trail Blazers

The defending Summer League champions have a really great chance to repeat this year with third overall pick Scoot Henderson. He's an intense and competitive player who will try his best even in the offseason. He'll have players such as Kris Murray and Keon Johnson to help him bring the title back to Portland.

Notable Players: Scoot Henderson, Keon Johnson, Kris Murray

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets' roster looks like a real powerhouse heading into the 2023 NBA Summer League. The Hornets will be led by No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and other rookies such as Nick Smith Jr. and Amari Bailey. Players with NBA experience such as James Bouknight, Kai Jones and Kobi Simmons are also on the roster.

Notable Players: Brandon Miller, James Bouknight, Nick Smith Jr., Amari Bailey

Dallas Mavericks

Jaden Hardy looked great for the Dallas Mavericks whenever he was given a lot of playing time. Hardy can simply take over the Summer League and lead the Mavericks to the title. Rookies Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will likely get real minutes in Las Vegas.

Notable Players: Dereck Lively II, Jaden Hardy, Olivier-Maxence Prosper

When is the 2023 NBA Summer League Championship Game?

The Memphis Grizzlies celebrating the 2019 NBA Summer League Championship.

The 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is scheduled from July 7 to 17. The championship game is on the final day and will start at 9:00 p.m. ET inside the Thomas & Mack Arena.

