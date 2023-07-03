"Enough Twitter for me today" - Jalen Green and Josh Christopher video goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online

Jalen Green and Josh Christopher are no longer teammates after the Houston Rockets traded the latter to the Memphis Grizzlies. However, a video involving the two young players has gone viral and it sparked a lot of hilarious reactions on social media.

Green and Christopher are close friends, both from California. They took different paths to the NBA, with Green going directly to the G League Ignite team. On the other hand, Christopher played one season for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Both players were drafted in 2021 by the Houston Rockets. Green was the second overall pick and Christopher was selected at No. 21. The two have been teammates for two years and probably grew closer as friends. It might be too close based on a recent viral video involving them.

Unsurprisingly, the video has gone viral on social media and Twitter had a field day.

Another fan joked about how Anthony Davis would be proud of the two. The fan is alluding to an old video of AD during his time at Kentucky where he was getting spanked butt-naked.

Jalen Green won't have Josh Christopher as a teammate next season

Jalen Green and Josh Christopher of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are entering the next phase of their rebuild after signing several free agents at the start of the offseason. The Rockets have signed Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale and Jeff Green. They even traded some of their young players such as Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington and Kenyon Martin Jr.

Houston has built a nice core of young and veteran players to improve their win count next season. Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun remain as key young pieces, while VanVleet and company will provide experience to help develop the team overall.

The Rockets also parted ways with Josh Christopher and included him in a four-team trade that brought Brooks to Houston. While Green no longer has his close friend as a teammate, he has a lot of new ones to help him reach his potential.

