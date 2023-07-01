Kendrick Perkins raves about Rob Pelinka for doing a spectacular job: "They are winning in this free agency"

Kendrick Perkins is very impressed with LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for the things he has done on the first day of free agency. The Lakers are one of the busier teams on Friday as they signed four players and are not close to being done.

On a special episode of NBA Today on ESPN, the crew of Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Zach Lowe, Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews discussed the first day of free agency. Perkins raved about the Lakers' moves and called them the winners of the offseason so far.

"This means that Rob Pelinka is doing his thing right now," Perkins said. "The Lakers right now, I know it's early, they are winning in this free agency. They are winning right now."

Rob Pelinka started off the LA Lakers free agency by signing forward Taurean Prince to a one-year, $4.5 million deal. Pelinka then tried to get Bruce Brown to come to Hollywood, but the Indiana Pacers offered more money.

The Lakers general manager bounced back by signing guard Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract. He then followed it up by bringing back Rui Hachimura to the tune of a three-year, $51 million deal. Hachimura was a restricted free agent but the Lakers were able to secure him fast.

Pelinka was not done as he signed Cam Reddish to a two-year, veteran's minimum contract. Reddish has been linked to the Lakers in forever, and he now has the chance to wear purple and gold.

Rob Pelinka not done dealing in free agency

Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka of the LA Lakers

Rob Pelinka has done a wonderful job on the first day of free agency by adding three good role players and bringing back their best player off the bench. However, Pelinka still needs to bring back fan favorite Austin Reaves, who was the LA Lakers' third-best player in the postseason.

Reaves is a restricted free agent, which means he can sign any offer sheet from any NBA team. The Lakers can match the offer but a team can price them out by going over the top with the contract. Pelinka will also need to bring back D'Angelo Russell, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers can bring back both Reaves and Russell, while also retaining the right to sign two more free agents to a vets minimum. Buha also noted that the Lakers will likely use those two minimum deals to sign backup centers.

