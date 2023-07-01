Kyrie Irving is returning to the Dallas Mavericks after signing a three-year, $126 million contract on Friday. Irving was acquired by the Mavericks last season midway through the season via trade. He has a player option in the final year of the deal.

Irving's return to Dallas was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 31-year-old guard will be looking to have more success in the upcoming season after they failed to make the playoffs this year.

There were initial reports that Irving would meet with several teams but it seems like he was already planning to return to the Mavericks. One of the teams linked with Irving was the LA Lakers, who brought in Gabe Vincent on a three-year contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned.

NBA fans reacted to Kyrie Irving's return to the Dallas Mavericks on Twitter. The internet is divided due to Irving's history of asking for a trade. He wanted out of the Cleveland Cavaliers, bailed on the Boston Celtics after saying he wants to return and all the things that happened in Brooklyn.

Nevertheless, Irving remains one of the most talented players in the NBA when on the court. Injuries and personal controversies have cut short his production over the years but seems to play well with Luka Doncic. Dallas' problem was not having perimeter defenders to help prevent their opponents from scoring.

One fan thought that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban should sell the team:

"Mark Cuban sell it all off man."

Another fan claimed that Irving's meeting with other teams was just a tactic:

"Bro was just meeting with other teams to make the Mavericks nervous."

َ @FeelLikeDrew @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Bro was just meeting with other teams to make the Mavericks nervous @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Bro was just meeting with other teams to make the Mavericks nervous

This fan is happy about Lakers fans who thought Kyrie was coming:

"Sorry Lakers fans."

A Celtics fan predicted that Irving will request a trade in no time:

"Kyrie Irving about to request a trade in a year."

This fan thought the Mavs overpaid:

"Holy freaking overpay."

Here are some of the best memes about Kyrie Irving's decision to return to the Dallas Mavericks:

Also Read: "Encouraging people to not sponsor us" - Ice Cube continues tirade against the NBA on Joe Rogan's podcast

Kyrie Irving to switch from No. 2 to No. 11 next season

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving is going back to his roots next season as he will switch from the No. 2 jersey to the No. 11, as per Mavs beat reporter Landon Thomas. Irving wore No. 11 in high school, at Duke and during his tenure with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

The reason why Irving wears the No. 11 is as an homage to his father Drederick, who wore the same number when he was playing for Boston University. Irving randomly chose No. 2 during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He wore No. 2 last season as a way to pay respect to Jason Kidd.

Landon Thomas @sixfivelando Kyrie Irving will switch his number from #2 to #11 for the Dallas Mavericks. Kyrie Irving will switch his number from #2 to #11 for the Dallas Mavericks. https://t.co/7Ek5klqW6Y

Also Read: "This is too dramatic to be true" - Viral tweet claiming Moriah Mills and Anita Brown are sisters spark hilarious reactions online

Poll : 0 votes