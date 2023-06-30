"Encouraging people to not sponsor us" - Ice Cube continues tirade against the NBA on Joe Rogan's podcast

Ice Cube's beef with the NBA is just beginning. Fresh off from his rant against Adam Silver and the NBA, the rapper and Big3 founder went on to explain why he's not happy with the biggest basketball league in the world.

In an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience as part of his F**k the Gatekeepers podcast tour, Ice Cube claimed that the NBA is out to get them. He explained that the league sees the Big3 as a threat and it made some backdoor moves he didn't like.

"I'm not trying to compete in any way shape or form with the NBA," Ice Cube said. "We are very complementary. So, I don't understand why they would do some of the things that's being done behind the scenes. Encouraging people to not sponsor us, encouraging networks not to play us."

He added:

"We've been able to survive but at a certain point it’s just redundant and ridiculous. We got to fight back in some way, shape or form."

First stop, The league the NBA loves to hate…Welcome to the "Fuck The Gatekeepers Podcast Tour"First stop, @joerogan ...guess who's next?

Ice Cube first went on a rant last week ahead of the Big3's season opening in Chicago. The rapper called out the NBA, Adam Silver and the media for not doing anything to help them get more exposure. He views the Big3 as an alternative for fans during the NBA offseason.

"I don't give a f*ck about working with the NBA," the rapper said. "What I want them to do, when I say 'work with us,' is to stop working against us. Stop doing that bullsh*t behind the scenes.

"Mainstream media, you know, they ain't f***ing with us, and that's cool. We can do it ourselves. We still on the rise without these motherf***ers. We don't need them. You don't need them."

Ice Cube's Big3 on its 7th year

Isaiah Briscoe of the Trilogy drives against Royce White of the Power during the BIG3 Championship.

The Big3 is entering its sixth season seven years after launching back in 2017. The season started over the weekend in Chicago and is set to tour the United States in the next eight weeks.

Dallas will host the second week of the regular season, while New York, Memphis, Miami, Boston, Charlotte and Detroit hosts the remainder of it. The playoffs are scheduled to be held in Washington D.C., and the championship game will be across the pond at The O2 Arena in London, England.

There are 12 teams this season — 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens, Ball Hogs, Bivouac, Enemies, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3's, Power, Trilogy, Tri-State and Triplets. Trilogy are the defending champions and are looking to win their first three-peat and fourth championship overall.

