How good is Steph Curry at golf? Taking a closer look at the NBA superstar's handicap, swing and more

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson lost to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in The Match on Wednesday presented by Capitol One. Curry is a known golfer, while Thompson wasn't at his best during the game.

But how good is the greatest shooter of all time in the green? According to the Golf Cart Report, Curry is a scratch golfer, which means he's better than most people already. It's an impressive feat for a pro athlete, and he's always working on his game when not playing basketball.

The four-time NBA champion even admitted back in 2017 that he might try to become a professional golfer when his basketball career is over. He has a handicap of +1, which is considered great for a non-pro golfer.

"I've thought about it," Curry told the Bay Area News Group. "I'm very sensitive to the experience of the PGA Tour guys out there who have dedicated their life to what they do, just like I have with basketball. I don't think I could, obviously, just jump out there. … It'd be a lot of work that would go into it."

Steph Curry started playing golf when he was 10 years old. His father, Dell Curry, played it as a hobby and the young Steph followed quickly. He began working on his golf game as he was trying to be the best basketball player he can be.

The 34-year-old superstar developed a really great swing that analysts praise for looking like a pro golfer. Craig White, a PGA coach, described Steph's swing in an interview with SF Gate last year.

"He has that natural ability that some just can't coach," White said. "He has things in his swing that from a tempo, rhythm, timing standpoint are really hard to coach, if you're able to coach at all. Some people go their whole lives not being able to get that type of rhythm."

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson loses The Match

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson during The Match.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors were the favorites heading into The Match against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the football players started off hot as the Splash Bros were down big early.

Kelce finished it off for the Chiefs duo in the 10th hole, and it was the first win for both NFL stars. The charity match raised a lot of money for No Kid Hungry. The Match was held at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was hosted by free agent forward Draymond Green.

