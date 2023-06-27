"You're playing with people's lives" - Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner slams WNBA for making players use commercial flights

Brittney Griner was very critical of the WNBA for their slow response to a recent incident involving her at an airport. Griner was harassed by a conservative YouTuber earlier this month as the Phoenix Mercury was traveling from Dallas to Indiana.

In a recent video call during the introduction of interim Mercury coach Nikki Blue, Griner spoke about the airport incident for the first time. The nine-time WNBA All-Star didn't appreciate the WNBA's actions and was very critical of how they handle commercial flights for players.

"I think we should have already had the option to use a different airline, a more private airline, charter flights," Griner said. "It's a shame that it had to get to rock bottom, because I feel like waiting for something to happen and then making a change. ... You don't know what that 'something's' going to be. We've all seen what can happen in this world. And when you play the 'let's-wait-and-see game,' you're really playing with fire.

"You're playing with people's lives. So I'm glad that they finally got it together and, you know, are going to allow us to do this. It's just a shame that it took so damn long, honestly." (h/t ESPN)

Charter flights have been an issue with the WNBA for a few years now. It's deemed too expensive by the league before allowing teams to fly via a public charter service called JSX. It's unclear if the Phoenix Mercury is doing it now, but it appears that Brittney Griner and her teammates are feeling safer at the moment.

Due to Griner's imprisonment in Russia and subsequent release, there were expectations that she would get harassed at some point. The WNBA claimed after the airport incident that they gave the Mercury permission to fly Griner privately. There were differing reports regarding the matter, which caused blame to get passed around.

Brittney Griner named to 9th WNBA All-Star Game

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner has been named a WNBA All-Star starter, which is her ninth All-Star selection. Griner is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks this season for the Phoenix Mercury.

The 32-year-old star received the third-most votes from fans this season. She also received the third-most votes from current WNBA players and the sixth-most from media members. She will be eligible to get drafted by either Breanna Stewart or A'ja Wilson.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled on July 15, 2023. It will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's going to be broadcasted by ABC in the United States and TSN in Canada.

