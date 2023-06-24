LA Lakers superstar LeBron James begins construction of dream home after destroying $38.6 million mansion in 2020

LeBron James began building his dream home in Beverly Hills, California more than two years after purchasing the $36.8 million property in September 2020. James has been living in Los Angeles since 2018 when signed with the LA Lakers in free agency.

According to The Daily Mail, construction started earlier this week after two years of legal proceedings. James initially demolished the house inside the property that once housed Audrey Hepburn.

Builders, trucks and heavy machinery can be seen inside the 2.5 acres of land. It signals James' intent to permanently live in Los Angeles and continue building his brand that's now worth a billion dollars. It also means he's closer to retirement more than ever.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James teased his retirement after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. One of his best friends, Carmelo Anthony, recently announced his retirement at the time and might have factored in James' cryptic message.

"Going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about," James said.

Also Read: "Ya'll motherf***ers better be glad I'm here" - When Kobe Bryant schooled Julius Randle and the LA Lakers when they tried to troll him

Who owned the property before LeBron James purchased it?

LeBron James' $36.8 million mansion before he demolished it. (Photo: @reddawg77089/Twitter)

LeBron James purchased the property for $36.8 million back in September 2020. It was built in the 1930s and was first owned by Charles Boyer. He's a four-time Acadamy Award-nominated actor known for his roles in films such as The Garden of Allah and Love Affair.

Boyer then sold the property to billionaire Howard Hughes, who leased it to Audrey Hepburn. When the legendary actress left, it was owned by several non-Hollywood people before getting purchased by William Brent Bell and Lee Phillip Bell in 1986. They are the co-creators of the television The Young and the Restless.

Also Read: "I just think how ya'll consume the game is trash" - Kevin Durant destroys fans on Twitter Spaces

LeBron James expected to return for his 21st NBA season

LeBron James at the Le Mans 24 Hour Race

Despite teasing his potential retirement at the end of the LA Lakers' playoff run, LeBron James is expected to return for his 21st NBA season. James has two years left in his contract, with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

"The King" remains one of the best players in the world despite turning 38 years old back in December. He's still explosive for his age, but injuries have started to slow him down. His athleticism is slowly diminishing and will likely continue as he moves closer to 40.

Nevertheless, James has motivation heading into the 2023-24 NBA season. Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone continues to trash-talk him and the Lakers despite winning the NBA championship. The Lakers vs. Nuggets games will be very interesting to watch next season.

Also Read: "We're gonna kill 'em" - Ausar Thompson looking forward to facing his twin brother Amen Thompson in the NBA Summer League

Poll : 0 votes