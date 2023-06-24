"I just think how ya'll consume the game is trash" - Kevin Durant destroys fans on Twitter Spaces

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns has a lot of time on his hands since it's the offseason. Durant took his time recently to join a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5" and went off on fans in there.

In a video shared by Bleacher Report on Twitter, Durant can be seen explaining why some fans don't really know about the game. The two-time NBA champ laughed at how players are getting compared to each based on team success. He thought that a simple question if a player is good or not is enough.

"I just think how y'all even look at the game is whack as sh*t," Durant said. "Playoff success, like you factor in team success, when you talking about players. I just think how y'all consume the game is trash. Like, are you good or not? Some things could be that simple.

"Are you just good or not? A lot of people have seen it for a long time and it's okay. These lists don't really mean nothing. Why are you so upset?"

Kevin Durant has been one of the most criticized players of his generation. Fans were upset that he left the OKC Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Durant was clearly the best player for Golden State in their championship wins in 2017 and 2018.

However, people were even more critical of Durant when Steph Curry and the Warriors won another title without him last year. KD tried to do it playing alongside Kyrie Irving and James Harden for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, but only won one playoff series.

The former MVP was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal midway through this season. He teamed up with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton, but they still lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Kevin Durant to have a new All-Star teammate next season

Bradley Beal will be joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix next season.

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is not messing around their championship window with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Suns traded Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six second-round picks and four picks swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 in exchange for Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal.

It was a bargain for the Suns since it did not cost them a first-round pick. It helped that Beal had a no-trade clause and only wanted to be traded to Phoenix. Beal forms a new superteam with Durant, Booker and DeAndre Ayton, with Frank Vogel as their new head coach.

However, the Suns will need to make more roster moves to ensure that they will have depth next season. Their lack of depth against the Denver Nuggets was a big reason why they didn't make it past the Western Conference semifinals.

