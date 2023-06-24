Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons is looking forward to matching up with his twin brother Amen Thompson, who was drafted by the Houston Rockets. The Thompson went back-to-back in the 2023 NBA draft, with the Rockets picking Amen at No. 4 and the Pistons selecting Ausar fifth overall.

In his introductory press conference with fellow rookie Marcus Sasser, Ausar was asked about facing his twin brother in the NBA Summer League. The 20-year-old swingman already started talking trash and put Amen on notice with his comments.

"I heard it, my first thought was, 'We're going to kill 'em," Ausar said. "He's sat right here, so he can hear it himself. I know he probably wants to do the same thing, but it's not going to go that way."

Newly-appointed Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams loved what he heard from his prized rookie. Ausar Thompson was a surprise pick at No. 5, but the Pistons have a bulk of guards and big men, so they went with need, which is a swingman.

After the press conference, Jeanna Trotman caught up with Ausar and asked him for another message to his twin brother, Amen Thompson. This is what Ausar said:

"Be prepared to lose by 30. He can tell his teammates."

The Thompson twins were drafted out of Overtime Elite where they played two seasons there. Only one of the top five picks went on to play college basketball — Brandon Miller, who was selected at No. 2, played for Alabama.

Victor Wembanyama was drafted out of France, while Scoot Henderson played two seasons for the NBA G League Ignite Team.

Amen Thompson perfectly fits in Houston

Adam Silver and Amen Thompson at the 2023 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets selected Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA draft out of Overtime Elite. Thompson perfectly fits in Houston since they need a point guard and a playmaker.

The 6-foot-7 prospect is considered an elite athlete and can play three positions. However, his best position is at point guard and he'll have plenty of options in Houston such as Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Josh Christopher, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

In addition to his playmaking, Thompson can also score in the paint since he's taller than most guards. He will need to start improving his jumper as he enters the NBA, but his passing and vision are valuable for the Rockets.

As for his defense, Thompson is known for being a disruptor and can anticipate passes. His length also means he has the potential to become a great on-ball defender. Being under head coach Ime Udoka also helps Thompson and the rest of the Rockets' young players.

