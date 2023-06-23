"Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication" - Chris Haynes reveals Portland Trail Blazers star has gone AWOL

The Portland Trail Blazers did not make any moves to bolster their chances of winning an NBA championship and appease Damian Lillard on Thursday's draft. Lillard's future with the Blazers might be in question for the first time ever.

NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that the 32-year-old guard has not communicated with the Blazers during the NBA draft.

"Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication with the Portland Trail Blazers involving the draft, free agency or his future, league sources tell NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report," Haynes wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication with the Portland Trail Blazers involving the draft, free agency or his future, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication with the Portland Trail Blazers involving the draft, free agency or his future, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed during Stadium's coverage of the 2023 NBA draft that Lillard has given the Blazers more time to build a contender. Lillard will think about his future once the Blazers make their moves in free agency, which starts on July 1st.

"I'm told the timeline for when the future will land with Damian Lillard likely extends now between tonight and the start of free agency and into free agency," Charania said.

According to Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, the last time he spoke to Lillard was on Tuesday. Cronin told Sean Hangkin of the Rose Garden Report that he was in constant communication with Dame's agent Aaron Goodwin before the draft.

Sean Highkin @highkin Joe Cronin says he had a "long talk" with Damian Lillard on Tuesday morning about trade possibilities. Has been in contact with agent Aaron Goodwin leading up to today. Joe Cronin says he had a "long talk" with Damian Lillard on Tuesday morning about trade possibilities. Has been in contact with agent Aaron Goodwin leading up to today.

The Blazers were actively trying to trade the No. 3 pick before the draft. The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the teams interested, but no deal was made. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were linked to the Charlotte Hornets last week, so they would have probably been mentioned in Portland.

Also Read: "I'm not happy about it" - Stephen. A Smith has major concerns with Chris Paul's fit with Golden State Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers had a solid 2023 NBA Draft

Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2023 NBA draft.

The Portland Trail Blazers drafted Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Henderson can be considered as a steal at third overall because he could have been picked No. 1 in other drafts. The 19-year-old point guard's comparisons include Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook, who were former league MVPs.

Portland has several options regarding its future following the NBA draft. They could package Henderson with a player like Anfernee Simons to acquire an All-Star to help Lillard. They might also just make it work between Lillard and Henderson.

However, it seems like trading Lillard could be what's best for all sides involved. Lillard gets to a real contender, while the Blazers finally rebuild around Henderson, as well as Shaedon Sharpe, who was the seventh overall pick last year.

Also Read: Why did Cam Whitmore drop to No. 20 in 2023 NBA Draft? Exploring real reason behind late pick

Poll : 0 votes