"I'm not happy about it" - Stephen. A Smith has major concerns with Chris Paul's fit with Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a shocking trade on Thursday before the NBA draft by acquiring Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards. The Warriors parted ways with Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is not happy with Golden State's recent move and has major concerns about Paul's fit with the Warriors. Smith is worried that CP3 will slow the game down for Steph Curry and company. He also pointed out Paul's age and injury history as potential red flags.

"I'm not happy about it," Smith said. "I don't think it fits. I love Chris Paul, he's a future Hall of Famer, one of the greatest point guards to have ever lived.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The reality is the fit is not ideal. Unless you're gonna get a big and slow the pace, which we haven't seen Golden State do under the stewardship fo Steve Kerr."

Smith added:

"I don't see how this works. Chris Paul is 38, Jordan Poole is 24. ... Bringing a 38-year-old point guard with a history of hamstring injuries and your organization and your style of play is pushing the ball up the court. I don't how that fits, how that works."

It was a crazy move by the Golden State Warriors, with some people even thinking that it was a luxury tax bill-saving move by new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. However, Chris Haynes of TNT revealed that the Warriors are looking to make a championship run with Chris Paul.

With Jordan Poole gone, it's possible that the Warriors could bring back Draymond Green. Due to Paul's age, he might come off the bench and facilitate when Green is resting. Paul could also come in during key stretches and in clutch situations, when needed.

Paul's playmaking could unlock the potential of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Patrick Baldwin Jr., who will likely have increased roles next season.

Also Read: What is a Traded Player Exception? All about Dallas Mavericks' cap space measure dumping Davis Bertans' contract

Chris Paul reacts to Golden State Warriors trade

Chris Paul during his time with the Phoenix Suns

The Charlotte Observe's Scott Fowler caught up with Chris Paul a few hours after his trade to the Golden State Warriors made headlines. Paul sounded excited about joining Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the Dubs next season.

"I'm excited," Paul. "I'm really excited."

Scott Fowler @scott_fowler Caught up with Chris Paul tonight - he is in his Winston-Salem hometown promoting his new book “Sixty-One.”

Here is CP3 and his reaction on going to the Warriors - he has already talked to Steph Curry. Caught up with Chris Paul tonight - he is in his Winston-Salem hometown promoting his new book “Sixty-One.”Here is CP3 and his reaction on going to the Warriors - he has already talked to Steph Curry. https://t.co/8RbDGXRvA1

Paul also revealed that he already spoke to Curry about what happened, and he's looking forward to helping the team win another championship.

It should be noted that both players are from North Carolina. Paul grew up in Winston-Salem, which is just about an hour away from Curry's hometown of Charlotte.

Also Read: "The future of the NBA" - Spurs fans are going nuts after Victor Wembanyama gets drafted No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

Poll : 0 votes