"The future of the NBA" - Spurs fans are going nuts after Victor Wembanyama gets drafted No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 23, 2023 01:23 GMT
Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama first overall at the 2023 NBA draft. It was a no-brainer selection for the Spurs given that Wembanyama is the most hyped prospect the league has ever seen since LeBron James in 2003.

Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-5 with shoes and has an insane combination of size, skills and athleticism. He's agile for his size, he can dribble, and he can shoot from beyond the arc. However, his best asset is his length, which makes his defensive potential go through the roof.

As expected, Spurs fans were ecstatic with the selection. They endured four straight losing seasons since 2019, but Wembanyama changes everything. He's the team's third No. 1 pick ever after David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

One fan even called Wembanyama the future of the league:

"The future of the NBA."
@TheNBACentral @TrailbIaz3rs The future of the nba

Another Spurs fan went far by saying Wembanyama could end up being the GOAT:

"Going to be the greatest player to ever live."
@TheNBACentral @TrailbIaz3rs Going to be the greatest player to ever live.

Several Spurs fans are in disbelief that Gregg Popovich gets to coach another generation big man:

"He and pop a cheat code smh"
@TheNBACentral @TrailbIaz3rs He and pop a cheat code smh
"Pop will cook with this man."
@TheNBACentral @TrailbIaz3rs Pop will cook with this man
Here are other reactions to the Spurs drafting Victor Wembanyama:

@TheNBACentral @TrailbIaz3rs Go spurs gooooooo!
Victor Wembanyama expected to turn the Spurs franchise around

Victor Wembanyama of the 2023 NBA Draft
Victor Wembanyama of the 2023 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs made the NBA playoffs from 1998 to 2019. That all changed when the Spurs entered a rebuild and it paid off four years later. They landed the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and selected Victor Wembanyama.

The French prospect is expected to turn around the Spurs franchise and take them back to the promised land. Wembanyama will be under the guidance of head coach Gregg Popovich and one of the best organizations in all of sports.

It also helps that Tony Parker, his compatriot, is a former Spurs player and would be there to help Wembanyama. Tim Duncan will also likely work with him to develop his post skills, though no one can really block his shot due to his length.

Nevertheless, Wembanyama will have to prove that all the hype surrounding him is true. He's in the perfect place to reach his potential and next season will be a very interesting one in San Antonio.

