What are Tyus Jones' contract details with the Washington Wizards? Taking a closer look at the salary, endorsements, and more

The Washington Wizards are set to acquire Tyus Jones in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. Jones is one of the NBA's best backup point guards, and he will likely get the starting nod over Monte Morris and Delon Wright.

Washington has completely hit the restart button, which began when they agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, pick swaps and second round picks. Kyle Kuzma is set to become an unrestricted free agent, while they dealt Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

In addition to Jones from the Grizzlies, the Wizards will also receive Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft from Boston. New Wizards president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins will likely build one of the worst teams in the NBA before making any real progress.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyus Jones will enter the 2023-24 NBA season with an annual salary of $14 million. It's the final year of his contract, which means he'll be playing for a new contract next season. He's one of the best backup point guards in the NBA this campaign.

Jones is also capable of putting up huge numbers as a starter. In 22 games started this season, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.8s steals per game. He also shot 50.0% from the field, 41.5% from beyond the arc and 77.8% from the free throw line.

Jones already has a career earning of around $47.4 million. He signed a four-year, $6,537,195 contract after getting drafted 24th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft day. He spent four seasons in Minnesota before signing a three-year, $26.4 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019.

After his second season in Memphis, Jones signed a two-year, $30 million extension that kicked off this year. In addition to his NBA salary, the 27-year-old guard serves as an ambassador for Bell Bank.

Also Read: "It's gonna feel so weird" - Victor Wembanyama looking forward to facing LeBron James next season

Tyus Jones comes from a basketball family

Tyus Jones with his younger brother Tre Jones.

Tyus Jones was the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft out of Duke. He came from a basketball family, with his father Rob playing Division III hoops for the University of Wisconsin–Parkside. His mother Debbie was a state champion in North Dakota for Devils Lake High School.

Younger brother Tre Jones was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He became the team's starting point guard this season, averaging 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Also Read: "3rd time gotta be the charm" - LA Lakers fans feeling optimistic about recent Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade rumors

Poll : 0 votes