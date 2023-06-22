"3rd time gotta be the charm" - LA Lakers fans feeling optimistic about recent Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade rumors

Myles Turner and Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers are linked to the LA Lakers for the third straight offseason. The Lakers are trying to improve their roster for next season. Lakers fans are also feeling optimistic this time around about the team's chances of landing the Pacers duo.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers are exploring the trade market ahead of Thursday's NBA draft. The Lakers have the No. 17 pick and are willing to attach it to players such as Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba to acquire starter-level players.

Some of the names linked to the Lakers include Turner and Hield, as well as Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale of the Brooklyn Nets, Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors was also mentioned, with Kristaps Portzinigs of the Washington Wizard likely back in the table after his trade to the Boston Celtics fell apart.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With all the players linked to the LA Lakers heading into the NBA draft, fans are feeling pretty good about acquiring Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. One fan even said:

"Damn 3rd time gotta be the charm."

Another fan went with the dream offseason:

"Lakers pull this off and sign back Reaves, Rui, Dlo and CP3. Jesus."

This fan trusts Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka:

"Don’t let Rob Pelinka start cooking now."

One fan is claiming the championship already:

"If they get them then sign CP3 or in some world kyrie decides to take a paycut, nobody is beating the Lakers."

zaddy @trulyclout @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA if they get them then sign cp3 or in some world kyrie decides to take a paycut, nobody is beating the lakers @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA if they get them then sign cp3 or in some world kyrie decides to take a paycut, nobody is beating the lakers

This fan wants the Lakers to keep the No. 17 pick as if the Pacers are going to do it:

"Trade Beasley and Mo Bamba and 2nd round pick and keep the first rounder!"

However, not everyone is buying the Lakers' chances of getting Hield and Turner from the Pacers.

Lakers @ThePurpleWon @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA This doesn’t get the lakers past the nuggets. Even with CP3. Sadly. @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA This doesn’t get the lakers past the nuggets. Even with CP3. Sadly.

Wes Trueblood @TruebloodWesley @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA The Pacers just signed Turner, who just had a career year, to a very team friendly extension. Why would the Pacers—who aren’t tanking and already have picks 7 and 26 in the first round—trade him for the 17th pick and non-rotation players? @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA The Pacers just signed Turner, who just had a career year, to a very team friendly extension. Why would the Pacers—who aren’t tanking and already have picks 7 and 26 in the first round—trade him for the 17th pick and non-rotation players?

7AM @7AM51522574 @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA A 17th pick isn't getting one of those guys let alone both. @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA A 17th pick isn't getting one of those guys let alone both.

Bo Richmond @richmond_bo @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA Lakers hoping to get more handouts like last year’s trade deadline. Let’s see if they can fleece another team @VinoUncorked @TheAthleticNBA Lakers hoping to get more handouts like last year’s trade deadline. Let’s see if they can fleece another team

Also Read: "Chop wood carry water" - Latest post from Ben Simmons shows Brooklyn Nets star looking to get back to his best

Can the LA Lakers pull off a trade on draft night?

Rob Pelinka of the LA Lakers

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka had the best trade deadline deals this season. It propelled the Lakers to have the best record in the second half of the season, even reaching the Western Conference Finals. However, they fell short against the Denver Nuggets and would need to make some decisions this offseason.

The Lakers have the No. 17 pick on Thursday's NBA draft and it's widely speculated that they will trade it. Myles Turner and Buddy Hield might happen, while Royce O'Neal and Dorian Finney-Smith are more realistic targets. The Indiana Pacers are looking to contend for at least a play-in tournament spot, while the Nets are likely rebuilding around Mikal Bridges.

Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr. is a Klutch client, which certainly helps the Lakers. As for Kristaps Porzingis, the Washington Wizards are having a fire sale so anything is possible at this point.

Also Read: "You earning my respect again" - NBA fans applaud Kevin Durant after raving about former teammates Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving

Poll : 0 votes