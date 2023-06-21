"Chop wood carry water" - Latest post from Ben Simmons shows Brooklyn Nets star looking to get back to his best

Ben Simmons has only played in 42 games in the last two seasons due to a back injury. With the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA season, Simmons has already started preparing for next season. He recently posted an image of him working in the gym trying to get back to his best.

In a recent story on his Instagram account, Simmons showed himself working in the gym even though the offseason has not officially started. He also seemingly took a shot at his haters with the captions he used.

"Minding my business and working my a** off," Simmons wrote. "Chop wood carry water."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Ben Simmons is on a mission Ben Simmons is on a mission 😤 https://t.co/IfkMZsOynY

It was not the first time Ben Simmons has posted about his workouts on social media. Simmons appeared to be very busy since recovering from a nerve issue on his back that made him miss the rest of the regular season.

The three-time All-Star had a subpar campaign for the Brooklyn Nets this season. He averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 42 games played. He missed the entire 2021-22 season due to his holdout with the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as a recurring back issue after he was traded to the Nets.

Simmons won't turn 27 years old until next month, which means he has not reached his prime yet. However, back problems are not something many players fully recover from. Dwight Howard lost his athleticism after undergoing back surgery, while back problems led to Larry Bird and Steve Nash's retirements.

Michael Porter Jr. has had three back surgeries since college and has not been back to his explosive self. It's possible that Simmons might not be the same player he once was, but he's too good and talented to be just a role player in the league.

Also Read: "You earning my respect again" - NBA fans applaud Kevin Durant after raving about former teammates Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving

Will Ben Simmons play for Australia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Ben Simmons playing for Australia against New Zealand.

Basketball Australia is willing to wait for Ben Simmons until August 25 before the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Australia was drawn into Group E with Germany, Finland and Japan. All of their group games will be played at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa City, Japan.

Simmons has failed to play for Australia in past competitions such as the 2016 Rio Olympics, 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2022 Tokyo Olympics. He was included in the Boomers' preliminary roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He still has roughly more than a month left to make his decision about representing his country.

Also Read: "This is borderline extortion" - Fans defend Zion Williamson as Moriah Mills targets NBA star in unhinged Twitter rant

Poll : 0 votes