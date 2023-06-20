"This is borderline extortion" - Fans defend Zion Williamson as Moriah Mills targets NBA star in unhinged Twitter rant

Zion Williamson's off-court drama is far from over after another Twitter rant from adult film star Moriah Mills. However, it seems like fans are starting to defend the New Orleans Pelicans star from Mills, who threatened to release their sex tape.

On her recent Twitter rant, Mills revealed that she has several sex tapes of her and Williamson. She also noted that the two-time All-Star have them stored on his "trap phone."

"NBA, I have sex tapes of me and Zion Williamson, and he also has them on his trap phone. NBA, Pelicans trade him now. He doesn't deserve to be in New Orleans!!! Sex tapes dropping soon."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon

Moriah Mills has been attacking Zion Williamson since he announced the arrival of his child with his girlfriend Ahkeema. Mills seemingly implied that she had been seeing Williamson only a week before the announcement. However, the New Orleans Pelicans forward has not commented on the matter.

That could change with Mills threatening to release their sex tape to the public. One fan thinks that what the adult film star is doing is some form of extortion:

"This is borderline extortion. … but go off sis."

A fan replied and said that it was indeed extortion, as Mills had asked for money in some of her past tweets:

"Borderline? This is the definition of extortion."

Several fans then claimed that she could face punishment for breaking the law:

"Imagine a pornstar not being aware of revenge porn laws."

"Bae, I'm pretty sure this is a crime."

"Federal crime right in front for millions to see, wowzer."

Here are other reactions to Moriah Mills' threats to Zion Williamson:

While Williamson has stayed quiet about the situation, his stepfather Anderson Lee commented on it at a recent event by the Pelicans star's foundation.

"That's my son, and I love him," Lee said. "When I was a child, I walked like a child, talked like a child. But when I became a man, what I understood is that God blessed me.

"All I'm gonna say is believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That's all I'm gonna say. I stand by my son 100%."

FOX 8 New Orleans @FOX8NOLA Zion Williamson's stepfather says he stands behind his son 100%, apparently responding to social media gossip following his gender reveal video: bit.ly/3X6do7V?utm_so… Zion Williamson's stepfather says he stands behind his son 100%, apparently responding to social media gossip following his gender reveal video: bit.ly/3X6do7V?utm_so… https://t.co/uv9H78y0SK

Also Read: "So that's why Draymond Green turned down $27 million - for LeBron James" - Warriors fans upset with Klutch Mafia buzz around Draymond's France trip

Zion Williamson to get traded by New Orleans Pelicans?

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has been linked to several trade rumors ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly looking to move up in the draft and select Scoot Henderson. That means the Pelicans might be ready to part ways with Williamson and trade him to either the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers, who own the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons recently revealed on an episode of his podcast that a source told him about Williamson not being a Pelicans player later this week. It will be interesting to see what the upcoming NBA draft has in store.

𝕁. 𝔻𝕦𝕓𝕓 @TheMindOfJDubb Bill Simmons saying that a reliable source informed him Zion will no longer be on the Pelicans come Thursday. 🤔 Bill Simmons saying that a reliable source informed him Zion will no longer be on the Pelicans come Thursday. 🤔 https://t.co/wmK2d1x0ee

Also Read: What happened to Chris Jackson aka Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf? Where is the former NBA player now?

Poll : 0 votes