"So that's why Draymond Green turned down $27 million - for LeBron James" - Warriors fans upset with Klutch Mafia buzz around Draymond's France trip

Golden State Warriors fans are preparing for the worst-case scenario after Draymond Green was spotted on vacation with LeBron James in France. Green is expected to opt out of his contract with the Warriors and become a free agent this season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Green's plan to become a free agent by opting out of his contract with Golden State next season worth around $27 million. The former Defensive Player of the Year is represented by Rich Paul, who is also the agent for "The King."

Wojnarowski noted that the Warriors and Green's camp will work together about his options, including the possibility of a sign-and-trade. Green is coming off a season wherein he averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. However, he was also involved in an incident with Jordan Poole at the start of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Klutch's Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State's Draymond Green declining player option: "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency. Klutch's Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State's Draymond Green declining player option: "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency.

With the news of Draymond Green opting out, some fans expected him to try and team up with LeBron James. A photo of Green and James hanging out in France then went viral on Twitter, which sparked a variety of reactions from Golden State Warriors fans.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via josh_sass98/IG) Bron and Draymond were seen in France together on Sunday(via josh_sass98/IG) Bron and Draymond were seen in France together on Sunday 👀 (via josh_sass98/IG) https://t.co/bZx98NUj7F

One fan said:

"So that's why Draymond Green turned down $27 million - for LeBron James."

Amulya Shekhar @tweet_amulya @BleacherReport So that's why Draymond Green turned down $27 million - for LeBron James @BleacherReport So that's why Draymond Green turned down $27 million - for LeBron James

Another fan joked that the two tied the knot together in France:

"They had the wedding in France??!"

One optimistic Warriors fan claimed:

"They're good friends that's all it is. Draymond will be back in a Warriors uniform."

Lebron Fan @LeGoatburner1 @BleacherReport They're good friends that's all it is. Draymond will be back in a warriors uniform @BleacherReport They're good friends that's all it is. Draymond will be back in a warriors uniform

Here are other reactions to Draymond Green and LeBron James spending some time together in France:

Capone 🦍 @CaponeOfFamilia @BleacherReport Bron always said he would play on the same team with his son before its all said and done @BleacherReport Bron always said he would play on the same team with his son before its all said and done

DaFatRat @Hou_FatRat @BleacherReport I think that opt-out told us all we need to know @BleacherReport I think that opt-out told us all we need to know

🇦🇲 @aahunter3434 @BleacherReport Green just wants more years for his contract… he gonna stay w Gsw @BleacherReport Green just wants more years for his contract… he gonna stay w Gsw

THE PREMIUM @gamblers_dream



It’s like the nerd in school who does homework for the star football player.



No ego. Create your own path, Draymond! @BleacherReport The obsession Draymond has regarding Lebron is legitimately weird at this point.It’s like the nerd in school who does homework for the star football player.No ego. Create your own path, Draymond! @BleacherReport The obsession Draymond has regarding Lebron is legitimately weird at this point. It’s like the nerd in school who does homework for the star football player. No ego. Create your own path, Draymond!

LBJ ʰᶦᵐ @KiLBJJ @BleacherReport why is savannah third wheeling on dray and bron date @BleacherReport why is savannah third wheeling on dray and bron date

Green and James have become friends after so many battles in the NBA Finals. Green even invited James to his wedding last year alongside many of his Golden State Warriors teammates such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Also Read: "So much pressure on the guy" - Fans react to huge billboard welcoming Victor Wembanyama to Spurs go up in Texas

New Warriors GM wants to keep Draymond Green

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green has not officially opted out of his contract, but the new Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. wants to keep him. Dunleavy told reporters during his introductory press conference the importance of Green to the Warriors organization.

"I saw the report, too. Until we get the paperwork and the filing we can’t really comment or say much," Dunleavy said. "I will say it, I think Steve (Kerr) has said it, I'll reiterate, we really want Draymond back. What he means to this organization and this team in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. So that's very important."

Also Read: ''This can't be messed up" - When Spike Lee told LeBron James' first agent that star has weight of the world on his shoulders

Poll : 0 votes