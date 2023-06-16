''This can't be messed up" - When Spike Lee told LeBron James' first agent that the star has the weight of the world on his shoulders

LeBron James was one of the most hyped prospects in NBA history back in 2003. He was first represented by Aaron Goodwin, and acclaimed director Spike Lee had a warning for him ahead of his debut.

Lee told Sports Illustrated back in October 2003 the importance of James. It was a dark time for the NBA at the time since the next face of the league, Kobe Bryant, was fresh off a sexual assault case.

"There's so much riding on LeBron that he can't realize at his age," Lee said. "I told Aaron, 'This can't be messed up.' It's a crucial time for African-American athletes, who are taking such an image-beating, partly because of what happened to Kobe. LeBron has got to perform on the court and, just as important, he's got to perform off of it."

As it turned out, LeBron James was ready for it. He has been the face of the league for more than a decade and has carried it to new heights. He might be a polarizing figure throughout his career but "The King" is an inspiration for many across the nation and the world.

James' philanthropy has helped countless people in and out of his hometown of Akron, Ohio. He has managed to exceed all expectations to become one of the, if not the greatest player, of all time.

Known back in 2003 as the "Chosen One," James mesmerized people during his rookie season. He won Rookie of the Year over Carmelo Anthony, who led the Denver Nuggets back to the playoffs.

After missing the playoffs in the first two years of his career, James' career took off as he went to his first NBA Finals in 2007. He would go on to appear in 10 NBA Finals, winning four of them in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020.

Is LeBron James retiring this offseason?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James hinted about retirement after the LA Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons have accomplished almost anything he can.

"The King" remains one of the best players in the league despite being 38 years old. He was also hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. However, all signs point to him returning for his 21st year in the league.

One of the things James is looking forward to in the latter part of his career is playing with his son Bronny in the NBA. Bronny is expected to enter the league in the 2024 NBA draft and LeBron will likely sign with the team that drafts his son.

