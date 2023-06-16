"That was the stupidest shit I saw" - Killer Mike blasts Ja Morant for holding the gun the wrong way which could have caused major harm

Rapper Killer Mike was very critical of Ja Morant for holding a gun the wrong way in his recent Instagram Live incident. Mike believes that Morant should be taught how to use a gun if he wants to because being uneducated could cause harm.

On the season six finale of The Shop, the rapper-activist joined Chris Paul, Ty Lue and actor LaKeith Stanfield as guests. They discussed a variety of topics, including Morant's issues, with hosts Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera. Miller blasted the Memphis Grizzlies superstar for improper handling of a gun.

"I believe when you look at a person like Ja, he's friend tried to save him. ... I think honestly, it's hard to tell a 23-year-old with $100 million what to do," Mike said. "It's easier to get him in Bass Reaves Gun Club or NAGA, which is National African-American Gun Association, things of that nature. Boys are excited by warrior culture. Every boy doesn't play baseball or football or basketball. Some boys need to enjoy fishing and hunting and things of that nature."

He added:

"If I had a conversation with Ja, I'd just like, 'When you come to Atlanta, let's go through Stoddard's. Let's let these old white guys teach us how to hold a gun.' Because you should never hold a gun like that (gesture to how Morant held his gun on Instagram Live). That's the stupidest sh*t I ever saw."

Ja Morant remains suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies from any team-related activities. Adam Silver announced before Game 1 of the NBA Finals that the investigation on Morant's second gun incident in three months has concluded.

The league was expected to announce his punishment after the NBA Finals and it could come at any day now. The Denver Nuggets are done with their championship parade as the league moves towards preparations for the 2023 NBA draft.

How many games will Ja Morant be suspended?

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

The NBA is expected to suspend Ja Morant for his second gun-related incident in two months. Morant was initially suspended for eight games in March for showing off a gun on Instagram Live while in a club in Colorado.

Several sources and reports vary on the length of suspension that will be handed to Morant. According to Claudia Jordan of The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, the NBA knows that Morant was holding a toy gun in the video. However, they will still punish the young guard to teach him a lesson.

"They have it, and they said the gun looks extremely fake, like it's obviously a toy gun," Jordan said. "But according to my source, allegedly Adam Silver is still gonna go through with the suspension. Looking like it should be about 30 games even though they know it as a toy gun."

