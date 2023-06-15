"Let's get another rookie Kerr won't play" - Golden State Warriors fans in disbelief as rumors of the team wanting to move up in NBA draft heats up

Golden State Warriors cannot believe the latest rumors surrounding the team ahead of the 2023 NBA draft. There are rumors suggesting that the Warriors are looking to trade up by moving on from former lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Warriors are exploring options to possibly move up in this year's draft. Golden State have the No. 19 pick and they are linked to Michigan forward Jett Howard, son of former NBA player Juwan Howard.

"He's an extreme contrast in ability, from what he showed early in the season until late of it when he played through an injury," Givony wrote. "If not Howard, the Warriors could look at other prospects who fit their style of play. The appetite for taking on more projects will likely be limited due to their narrow window for maximizing the prime of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and others.

"Sources tell ESPN the Warriors are also exploring the option of acquiring a high draft pick in exchange for a young prospect such as Jonathan Kuminga."

Jonathan Kuminga has been linked to a potential trade this offseason. He was removed from the rotation in the postseason by head coach Steve Kerr. Lack of playing time or inconsistent minutes have been the source of frustration for the 20-year-old forward.

On the other hand, there are no game-changing talents in this year's draft outside of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Unless the Golden State Warriors view Brandon Miller as one, they might be better off holding on to Kuminga and letting him loose next season.

But with the rumors of Golden State looking to move up in the draft, Warriors fans are in disbelief. One fan even claimed that if the team makes the move, Kerr would just bench him like what he did to James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Kuminga.

The fan said:

"Ye let's get another rookie Kerr won't play."

Adam @Adamlp66 @warriorsworld Ye let's get another rookie Kerr won't play

Another fan tweeted:

"Let's trade Kuminga for a pick in the hopes that the pick becomes Kuminga."

Clarence Beeks, Jr. @ClarenceBeeksJr @warriorsworld Let's trade Kuminga for a pick in the hopes that the pick becomes Kuminga

One fan chimed in:

"So we'll trade Kuminga, who Kerr won't play because he's young and raw, just to draft another young and raw player in this draft, who Kerr won't play. Makes sense."

Crazy Desperado @TightWrightis @warriorsworld So we'll trade kuminga who Kerr won't play because he's young and raw, just to draft another young and raw player in this draft, who Kerr won't play. Makes sense.

Here are other Golden State Warriors fans reacting to the rumors of the team wanting to move up in this year's draft:

⁶𓅓 @smartandhumble @warriorsworld I think getting rid of JKu would be a mistake

Austin Thesing @austinthesing @warriorsworld I don't wanna trade Kuminga.. I feel like we'd regret that more than moving Poole

JMC @realJMC22 @warriorsworld With the salary cap limitations the Warriors can't improve their bench w a high salary vet so they're looking at the draft for a stud who can help now at a rookie scale contract at the same time they keep the youth movement going. Hope they get it right..

Raja @rajadpp @warriorsworld No team will give a high draft pick for Kuminga, He is too raw he needs time to develop or he may not even develop but team acquiring have to pay him next year or else loosw him for nothing, it's better for warriors to keep him & trade Jordan Poole

Curti @curtiefoo @warriorsworld Because exchanging one young player for another is the best way to maximize Stephs prime...

Golden State Warriors head coach refutes rumors of Jonathan Kuminga trade back in May

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed in May that Jonathan Kuminga was frustrated with his role and playing time in the playoffs. However, Kerr denied that they are entertaining the idea of trading Kuminga this offseason.

"Is he upset that he didn't play? I think he’s frustrated that he didn’t play," Kerr said. "I would hope anybody in his situation would be frustrated with not playing. These guys are competitors, and they’re dying to be out there. I didn’t put him out there much, so he has every right to be frustrated. Anything beyond that is just speculation."

