What are some of Nikola Jokic's best quotes? Taking a closer look at the 2023 NBA Finals MVP

English might not be Nikola Jokic's first language but he definitely has some of the best quotes in the NBA. Let's take a look at the best quotes of the newly-crowned NBA Finals MVP.

Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title in franchise history, ending a 47-year drought. He had some very funny and good quotes during the series, including the one about being a "fat boy."

Here are some of the best quotes from Jokic's career:

"An assist makes two people happy. A point make one guy happy."

Nikola Jokic has said this quote several times over the years. It was advice he received from a coach in Serbia. Jokic loves passing the ball more than anything although he can score at will due to his size and skills.

"In high school, I couldn't do one pushup."

One of the things people are critical of Jokic was his physique. He was quite huge growing up in Serbia and was honest about being unable to do one pushup when he was in high school.

"I believe the only muscles you need in basketball are the ones in your brain."

As mentioned above, the two-time MVP's physique is not his best attribute. However, he has one of the best basketball IQs in the NBA and he said the quote about using his brain in basketball way back in 2017.

"I played in Serbia, brother."

"The Joker" was not fazed by the boos he received from the Miami Heat crowd last year. He was fresh off from sending Markief Morris to the injury list and Heat fans were unhappy about it. Despite the reception he got, it doesn't bother him because crowds in Serbia are more violent, apparently.

"They didn't believe in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out. Don't bet against the fat boy."

Perhaps Jokic's greatest quote and it's the most recent one. Fresh off from winning an NBA championship, "The Joker" fired back at his critics.

Nikola Jokic looking forward to going home to watch his horses

Nikola Jokic is already looking forward to going home to Serbia that he forgot about the Denver Nuggets' championship parade. Jokic needs to get back to watch his horses race.

"On Sundays, I have my horse racing," Jokic said. "I don't know how we'll arrive (on time). Thursday, parade. Friday, maybe."

"The Joker" even joked about asking Nuggets team president Josh Kroenke if he can use the team's plane so that he'll arrive on time. Denver's parade is scheduled on Thursday, with the Jokic family likely leaving afterward.

"I don't know. I'm gonna ask Josh to give me a plane ride. I'm putting him under pressure. I don't feel bad about it."

