"All is well" - Conor McGregor provides update on Miami Heat mascot, says they hugged it out afterward

UFC superstar Conor McGregor sent Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, to the hospital after their skit went awry in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. McGregor promoted his pain relief spray mid-game and hyped out the crowd in South Beach.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the man behind Burnie had to be rushed to the emergency room after the segment. He reportedly needed some pain medication, but was sent home and is currently doing well.

McGregor punched Burnie with his patented left hook before following it up with another one while the mascot is on the ground. It was certainly an awkward skit used to promote the Irishman's TIDL Sport pain relief spray.

Fans on social media blasted Conor McGregor for not pulling his punches and legitimately hurting the Miami Heat mascot. A few days after the news of Burnie being sent to the emergency room, McGregor provided an update in an ambush interview with Adam's Apple on YouTube.

"The mascot's good, my man," McGregor said. "It was a skit and it went the way it went and all is well. We spent a lot of time with afterwards. We hugged it out and everyone's great. It was a skit, it was part of the show."

Toward the end of the interview, McGregor was also asked about what he thought of the melee that happened after Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight with John Gotti III. "Notorious" was left speechless by the incident and walked off.

Miami Heat gets knocked out by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets finally knocked out the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Nuggets defeated the Heat on Monday to win their first ever NBA championship.

Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets, finishing with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. He was also named NBA Finals MVP for his performance in the series. Jamal Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Michael Porter Jr. had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

The Heat didn't go down without a fight as Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler tried their best to overcome Denver. Adebayo played really well in the first half before scoring just two points in the final two quarters. He finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Butler made a furious rally late in the fourth quarter.

However, the Heat eventually fell short and lost 94-89. Their fairytale postseason run ends in disappointment, but have something to be proud of. As for the Nuggets, they will hold their championship parade on Thursday in downtown Denver.

