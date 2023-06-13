"I don't know " - Nikola Jokic unsure if he'll attend the Denver Nuggets championship parade because of horse racing

2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic was unsure at first if he will be able to attend the Denver Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday. It seems like Jokic has already planned his offseason and it involves horse racing.

On his appearance on NBA TV's postgame coverage, Jokic was asked about what his offseason will look like after the championship parade. He confessed that he wants to go back home as soon as possible because he doesn't want to miss his horse race on Sunday.

"On Sundays, I have my horse racing," Jokic said. "I don't know how we'll arrive (on time). Thursday, parade. Friday, maybe."

Steve Smith then followed it up if he'll make it to Sombor, Serbia on Sunday before Jokic jokingly said that he might ask team president Josh Kroenke if he can use the team's plane.

"I don't know. I'm gonna ask Josh to give me a plane ride. I'm putting him under pressure. I don't feel bad about it."

With all the things Nikola Jokic has done for the Denver Nuggets, which now includes an NBA championship, the Kroenkes probably wouldn't mind lending him the team plane to arrive in time to watch his horse race on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic loves horses, will likely buy a new one this offseason

Nikola Jokic received his second MVP award in Sombor, Serbia.

It's no secret that after his family and basketball, horses are the most important things for Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP loves them so much that he thought he might be able to have a career in it before taking basketball seriously.

In an interview with The Athletic's Nick Kosmider in 2020, Jokic explained that he developed his love for horses at such a young age. He loves being around them and his teammates observed that he's at his calmest when talking about horses.

"I was probably 12 or 13 when I got into it," Jokic said. "My dad took me to a horse race in our city. We went to the race and I said, 'I kinda like this. ... I just enjoy being around them and seeing their different characteristics.

"You get to see when they work out that they are basically like us. They are athletes, sprinters. They are magnificent creatures."

Ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jokic told ESPN's Malika Andrews his plans to buy a new horse. "The Joker" already owns more than half a dozen horses back home in Serbia.

One of his horses is named Dream Catcher and has won several races over the years. One of Dream Catcher's prizes, a red ribbon, is proudly displayed next to Jokic's locker room in Denver.

