When is the Denver Nuggets' championship parade? Finding out more about the celebrations in the Mile High City

The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA champions. The Nuggets finally ended their 47-year championship on Monday after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The city of Denver has its second straight championship after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last year. The Mile High City is expected to celebrate in style with the championship parade, which is a staple in the sports world.

According to CBS News Colorado, the Nuggets' championship parade is scheduled on June 15. It has a start time of 10:00 a.m. at Union Park in downtown Denver. It will continue through 17th Avenue and Broadway, and will end at the city's Civic Center Park.

The Denver Nuggets will hold pre-rally activities at 9:00 a.m. It will have live music, season highlights and more. The parade is expected to end at around noon and the city of Denver will have a program to honor the champions.

Who will be present in the Denver Nuggets' championship parade?

Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, team president Josh Kroenke, and head coach Michael Malone

According to the official website of the Denver Nuggets, fans should expect to see the entire team, coaches and staff in the championship parade. Team owner Stan Kroenke and team president Josh Kroenke will also join the celebration.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock and several civic leaders are going to be present, as well as the Nuggets dancers and SuperMascot Rocky the Mountain Lion.

Fans who will watch the parade will have to follow some rules to keep the celebration smooth as possible. They are encouraged to bring a lot of water and put on sunscreen. Fans are also expected to wear Nuggets gear during the celebration.

Several items are prohibited in the parade such as alcohol, drugs and weapons. People are also not allowed to bring anything that takes up a lot of space, including chairs, inflatable objects, umbrellas, backpacks and suitcases.

Air horns, whistles, fireworks and other noisy items are also prohibited from the parade. Even Drones, laser pointers, skateboards and rollerblades are not allowed.

Nikola Jokic sets his priorities straight

Nikola Jokic is the 2023 NBA Finals MVP.

Nikola Jokic is expected to attend the Denver Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday. However, Jokic has set his priorities straight even before the Nuggets won the title.

When reporters asked the 2023 Finals MVP about his plans for the parade, he thought that he might miss it due to a horse race back home in Serbia. It was later clarified that the race is on Sunday so he has the time to go back home in Sombor after Thursday.

