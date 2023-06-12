Who is YesJulz? Influencer issues statement on 2014 LeBron James affair claim, sparks hilarious reactions online

Social media personality Julieanna Goddard, famously known as YesJulz, rose to prominence in 2014 when she organized a party for LeBron James in Miami. Rapper Pusha T started the rumors of YesJulz getting involved with James in his song Popular Demand (Popeyes).

In a viral video on Twitter, YesJulz cleared the air and debunked the rumors of her sleeping with "The King." She claimed that they were friends back then and was dating one of his NBA friends.

"I have never in my entire life been alone with LeBron James, period," YesJulz said. "There's nothing that went on there. Clearly, we were friends. I was working in Miami. I was one of the most popular partygoers and throwers in Miami."

Club Ambition @ClubAmbition__ Yesjulz denies the 2014 rumor that she slept with LeBron James, says she was with his friend but never him twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yesjulz denies the 2014 rumor that she slept with LeBron James, says she was with his friend but never him twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6cSbyPv2U7

YesJulz added that she respects LeBron James' wife Savannah too much. The couple has been together since high school and got married in 2013. They have three children together — sons Bronny and Bryce, and daughter Zhuri.

"I did not f*ck with LeBron," YesJulz said. "I have the utmost respect for Savannah. Love her. I think she's amazing. They have a beautiful family and I'm really f*cking tired of this stain being put on my name."

Here are some of the best reactions to YesJulz's confession online:

Not buying the explanation.



1. Way too many blinks, eye movement, & hand gestures.



2. Way too much information (deflection) on a situation you can diffuse by saying "that never happened."



3. How is a rumor of having sex with Bron, a stain on any womans name & not his? @ClubAmbition__ No Sir.Not buying the explanation.1. Way too many blinks, eye movement, & hand gestures.2. Way too much information (deflection) on a situation you can diffuse by saying "that never happened."3. How is a rumor of having sex with Bron, a stain on any womans name & not his? @ClubAmbition__ No Sir.Not buying the explanation.1. Way too many blinks, eye movement, & hand gestures.2. Way too much information (deflection) on a situation you can diffuse by saying "that never happened."3. How is a rumor of having sex with Bron, a stain on any womans name & not his? https://t.co/xZiMk90zc5

HiNote. 🛸 @HiNoteee @ClubAmbition__ His haters will see this and still throw smut on his name. Slandering him is one of the most lucrative businesses out there. LeBron Hate sells and gets millions of likes, views, comments, and clicks. That’s just the way it is. @ClubAmbition__ His haters will see this and still throw smut on his name. Slandering him is one of the most lucrative businesses out there. LeBron Hate sells and gets millions of likes, views, comments, and clicks. That’s just the way it is.

Dread Head Redemption 🇯🇲 @pablothe2nd @ClubAmbition__ denying a rumor like 9 years after the fact makes it suspicious to me lol @ClubAmbition__ denying a rumor like 9 years after the fact makes it suspicious to me lol

Julieanna Goddard was born on March 2, 1990, in Miami, Florida. She went to the University of South Florida where she earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. She became famous in 2014 and started using the YesJulz professionally.

YesJulz turned her popularity into a business empire. She founded 1AM Media, a company that's engaged in creative marketing, digital radio, talent management, and a record label. She also has a daughter with current Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley

LeBron James' personal life

LeBron James with his wife Savannah.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah have been together since they were in high school in Akron, Ohio. She has supported James throughout his career in the NBA. They have three children together — sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri.

Bronny James is expected to enter the 2024 NBA draft, while Bryce will likely be part of the 2026 NBA draft class. Throughout LeBron and Savannah's marriage, there have been little to no problems, with the exception of infidelity rumors that were never proven.

The couple remains strong based on their social media activity. She remains very supportive of his NBA career, which is entering his 21st year in the league. James has hinted about the possibility of retirement, but is expected to return next season.

LeBron and Savannah are also building a business empire, with the LA Lakers superstar already a billionaire. They are expected to continue amassing wealth with their ventures across the board in many aspects of entertainment.

