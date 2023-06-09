Stephen A. Smith went off on Zion Williamson following his viral online scandal involving his baby mama and other women, including adult star Moriah Mills. Fans have been all over Williamson's online drama that started with a gender reveal video.

On the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith show, the eccentric ESPN analyst was raging when he discussed the issues with the New Orleans Pelicans star. Smith called out Williamson for playing in just 29 games in the past two years while being busier off the court.

"The name Zion Williamson came up because apparently, he’s about to be a daddy," Smith said. "And the person who's about to make him a new father, is not the person, that was on social media talking about him."

He added:

"A girl named Moriah Mills, calling him out by name, giving vivid details of their encounters with one another. She's a porn star. Man, you only played 29 games last year and you missed the season before that. What the hell is taking you so long to get healthy? Well, now I know."

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith On the latest with Zion Williamson On the latest with Zion Williamson https://t.co/HKQi4EUBCd

Fans on social media wonder what the word tryst meant as it was being used by several news outlets regarding the issue of Zion Williamson. Tryst means a private encounter between lovers. It's as simple as that.

On the other hand, fans also reacted to what Stephen A. Smith said about the New Orleans Pelicans star. One fan thought that the ESPN analyst was just jealous, saying:

"I think Smith is more jealous than p*ssed."

Another fan wondered if Smith will leave sports analysis and start a new venture into a different kind of entertainment:

"Stephen A. isn't even a basketball analyst anymore."

One fan is not happy that the media is talking more about Zion's baby drama than the NBA Finals:

"Didn't Jokic just put up a 30-point triple-double in the finals?"

Here are other reactions to Stephen A.'s rant on Zion:

Neutral Gooner @NeutralGooner @LegionHoops Is it just me, or does Stephen A Smith use big words unnecessarily. Who actually says lower extremities @LegionHoops Is it just me, or does Stephen A Smith use big words unnecessarily. Who actually says lower extremities 😭

CoachTorezYoung @CoachTorez941 @LegionHoops Never ever speak on a Man personal life. Don’t break the code. Stay out of people business @LegionHoops Never ever speak on a Man personal life. Don’t break the code. Stay out of people business

Alexis Bella @lawalexisss Deff familiar with her work @DailyLoud Stephen A wildDeff familiar with her work @DailyLoud Stephen A wild 😂😂 Deff familiar with her work

Los @23lsIand @DailyLoud Stephen A mad cuz Zion got rizz @DailyLoud Stephen A mad cuz Zion got rizz

Zion Williamson has stayed silent amid his baby mama drama

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has been quiet in the middle of his baby mama scandal. There have been two women who came forward alleging that they were with Williamson weeksbeforeo his baby announcement. And it seems like Moriah Mills and Yami Taylor won't be the last to enter the drama.

The New Orleans Pelicans star has only made a statement regarding being a father. He was very excited about having a daughter with his girlfriend Ahkeema, who has been in the crossfire of fans as well.

"My baby, you’re going to see this at some point," Williamson said. "I don't know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don't know nothin' else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life."

