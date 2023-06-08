Shaquille O'Neal and Brittany Renner went viral after they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles on Tuesday. O'Neal is officially on his offseason from his work for TNT, while Renner is a social media personality with a kid with a Charlotte Hornets player.

In a report from TMZ Sports, the NBA legend and Renner were seen at the Beverly Hills Hotel together around 6:00 p.m. They had dinner and went their separate ways at about 8:00 p.m. It should also be noted that the two are friends who just wanted to reconnect.

TMZ Sports also reported Renner will be in the new season of Basketball Wives, a reality show featuring wives and ex-wives of NBA players. One of the producers of the series is Shaq's ex-wife, Shaunie.

Fans on social media were quick to make assumptions that the two are dating. Other fans just want to have some fun and make the best memes about the situation. One fan even said:

"Someone send that hulk and black widow gif."

𝑅𝒶𝑔𝑒𝓇 @RookieM2_ @TheNBACentral @TMZ_Sports Someone send that hulk and black widow gif @TheNBACentral @TMZ_Sports Someone send that hulk and black widow gif

Someone obliged and sent this:

Here are some of the best memes about Shaquille O'Neal's date with Brittany Renner:

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also got into the fun and shared his own meme:

Who is Brittany Renner?

Brittany Renner (Photo: Brittany Renner/Instagram)

Brittany Renner is a social media personality, influencer and actress. She was born on Feb. 26, 19992 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. She is also an alumna of Jackson State University.

Renner was previously in a relationship with Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington. They met when he was still playing for Kentucky and have a son together named Paul Jermaine III. They broke up shortly after his birth and there were wild rumors about him giving her $200,000 as child support payments.

Washington has since called those rumors false but continues to support his son with Renner. The Hornets star welcomed his second son and first with girlfriend Alisah Chanel.

On the other hand, Renner has been linked with several high-profile celebrities such as Chris Brown, Drake, Trey Songz and former NBA MVP James Harden. She's also been in TV shows such as The Haves And The Have Nots and American Soul.

Is Shaquille O'Neal dating someone?

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal was married to Shaunie Nelson for nine years from 2002 to 2011. He dated Nicole Alexander from 2010 to 2012 and was in a relationship with Laticia Rolle from 2014 to 2018.

There's no information on who Shaq is dating right now, but she was spotted having dinner with Dr. Jaime Johnston, who is the CEO of Kin Essentials, last year in New York. He's also linked to actress Annie Ilonzeh since earlier this year.

