"Ain't no answers for the Joker baby" - Isiah Thomas has high praise for Nikola Jokic who creates history in the NBA Finals

Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas has seen enough of Nikola Jokic that he called him unstoppable after the Denver Nuggets' win in Game 3. Jokic made history once again on Wednesday night with his 10th triple-double of the postseason.

On NBA TV's postgame show, Thomas and the rest of their crew discussed the impending return of the big man with how good Jokic has been. "Zeke" explained that the rest of the league will need to prepare for "The Joker" because no one can stop him at the moment.

"Nikola, Embiid, the Shaq's of the world, Giannis, they're coming back," Thomas said. "This is the problem that Shaq caused. What are you gonna do with Shaq? ... Ain't no answers for the Joker baby."

Nikola Jokic recorded another triple-double in the Denver Nuggets' 109-93 win in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists for this 10th triple-double of the postseason, which is an all-time record.

The two-time MVP also became the first player in NBA Finals history to have a 30-20-10 triple-double. Jamal Murray also had his own triple-double of 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. They became the first teammates to have a triple-double in an NBA Finals game.

Murray also made history as the first player to record 10 or more assists in his first three NBA Finals game. The amazing duo has the Nuggets two wins away from their first NBA championship.

Breaking records does not mean anything to Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been simply unstoppable for the Denver Nuggets during the entire 2023 postseason. Jokic is averaging 30.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks as of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He's also shooting 54.6% from the field, 47.0% from beyond the arc and 80.0% from the charity stripe.

"The Joker" made history with his 30-20-10 triple-double on Wednesday night. He also joined Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with multiple 30-20-10 triple-doubles during their careers in the playoffs.

However, Jokic does not care about the accolades. He told reporters after Game 3 that he liked that they got the win over his record-breaking performance.

"To be honest, not much," Jokic said when asked about his feelings after making history. "I'm just glad that we won the game."

Jokic and the Nuggets are just two wins away from a title. They have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Friday before heading back to Denver for Game 5.

