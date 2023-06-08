Jamal Crawford and Isiah Thomas have a hilarious disagreement as they make their predictions for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

The NBA TV crew of Chris Miles, Jamal Crawford, Isiah Thomas and Kenny Smith discussed the Denver Nuggets' win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Crawford and Thomas had a hilarious banter about their picks for Game 4.

In the postgame coverage of NBA TV, the quartet was very impressed with the Nuggets after their 109-94 win over the Miami Heat in Game 3. Crawford picked the Nuggets to win Game 3, while Thomas thought that Miami will get the victory.

Crawford then made his prediction for Friday's Game 4, choosing the Heat to win since they have their backs against the wall. Thomas hilariously picked the Nuggets to take a commanding 3-1 series lead due to how unstoppable Nikola Jokic is.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's how the hilarious exchange went down:

"I think Miami wins Game 4," Crawford said. "They always perform better when they're the underdog. That's their rallying cry, they're comfortable in that space. They're not really comfortable out front."

Thomas responded:

"I'm going with Denver in Game 4. After what I've seen tonight, what are you gonna do with the Joker? If Murray gets going, they started double-teaming Murray. Even in the double team, he's just finding and dishing. Now Denver's comfortable and that Joker's something else."

NBA TV @NBATV



: "I'm going with Denver Game 4!" 🤣🤣 @JCrossover : "I think Miami wins Game 4. They always perform better when they're the underdog." @IsiahThomas : "I'm going with Denver Game 4!" 🤣🤣 .@JCrossover: "I think Miami wins Game 4. They always perform better when they're the underdog." @IsiahThomas: "I'm going with Denver Game 4!" 🤣🤣 https://t.co/FTB4jb9IHN

The Denver Nuggets regained homecourt advantage with their win over the Miami Heat in Game 3. Nikola Jokic made history as the first player in history to have a 30-20-10 triple-double in the NBA Finals. Jokic and Murray also became the first teammates to record a triple-double in an NBA Finals game.

Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 12-for-21 from the field to lead the Nuggets to victory. Murray finished with a game-high 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He's also the first player to start his NBA Finals career with three straight games with 10 assists or more.

Also Read: "Their greatest performance as a duo" - Michael Malone salutes Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for creating history in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Game 4 of the NBA Finals scheduled for Friday

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have the chance to tie the NBA Finals in Game 4 on Friday. The Heat has lost three straight postseason games at home following their 109-94 defeat in Game 3. They lost Game 4 and Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets can take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Friday. The Nuggets would likely prefer to finish the series off on their home court in front of their fans. They are just two wins away from winning their first NBA championship.

However, the Heat are hard to count out despite their backs being against the wall. They thrive being the underdogs and head coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to make adjustments heading into Game 4.

Also Read: "They've finally been exposed as 8-seed frauds" - Skip Bayless rips the Heat after Nuggets dominate them in Game 3 of the Finals

Poll : 0 votes