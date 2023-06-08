"Their greatest performance as a duo" - Michael Malone salutes Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for creating history in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has nothing but praise for his superstar duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The Nuggets duo made history in Game 3 of the NBA Finals by each having a triple-double in their 109-94 win over the Miami Heat.

In the postgame news conference, Malone was asked about the performance of Jokic and Murray. The 51-year-old coach thought that it was the duo's greatest performance ever. Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, while Murray put up 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

"I've been with Nikola for eight (years) and Jamal for seven years now and we've had some pretty good moments," Malone said. "But not in the NBA Finals and for those guys to make history the way did tonight, no one ever's done that. That's what really neat about it. We got the win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I thought our defense was fantastic tonight. You hold that team to 94 points, 37% from the field, only 11 threes, that really helped out us tonight. The defending and rebounding at a high level. By far their greatest performance as a duo in their seven years together."

NBA @NBA



Coach Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as each records a triple-double in the Game 3 win



presented by twitter.com/NBA/status/166… NBA @NBA Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first pair of teammates with triple-doubles in Finals history!



Jokic: 32 PTS, 21 REB, 10 AST

Murray: 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST



DEN/MIA Game 4: Friday, 8:30pm/et on ABC Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first pair of teammates with triple-doubles in Finals history!Jokic: 32 PTS, 21 REB, 10 ASTMurray: 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 ASTDEN/MIA Game 4: Friday, 8:30pm/et on ABC https://t.co/0hLcPvv0zN "By far their greatest performance as a duo in their 7 years together."Coach Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as each records a triple-double in the Game 3 win #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV "By far their greatest performance as a duo in their 7 years together."Coach Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as each records a triple-double in the Game 3 win 🔊#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV twitter.com/NBA/status/166… https://t.co/fOccxt3Ohw

It was a pretty close game in the first half, with the Denver Nuggets having a five-point lead at the end of two quarters. However, the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter to take control of the game.

In addition to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver also got a great performance from Christian Braun. Michael Malone trusted his rookie who finished with 15 points and four rebounds on 7-for-8 shooting off the bench.

Also Read: "They've finally been exposed as 8-seed frauds" - Skip Bayless rips the Heat after Nuggets dominate them in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Michael Malone's call-out after Game 2 worked for Denver

Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets at the 2023 NBA Finals

Michael Malone was not happy with his team following their 111-108 loss in Game 2 at home. Malone was fuming and disappointed with the Denver Nuggets' lack of effort despite being in the NBA Finals in front of their home fans.

"Let's talk about effort," Malone. "This is the NBA Finals. We are talking about effort. That's a huge concern of mine. You guys probably thought I was just making up some storyline after Game 1 when I said we didn't play well. We didn't play well."

"Tonight, the starting lineup to start the game, it was 10-2 Miami. Start of the third quarter, they scored 11 points in. ... This is not the preseason, this is not the regular season. This is the NBA Finals. That, to me, is really, really perplexing, disappointing."

Malone's call-out worked as the Nuggets got the win in Game 3 to regain homecourt advantage. They now have a chance to go up 3-1 in Game 4 before heading back to Denver in Game 5.

Also Read: "Protect them at all cost" - Fans rave about Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray becoming the first duo to each drop a triple-double in NBA Finals history

Poll : 0 votes