"Protect them at all cost" - Fans rave about Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray becoming the first duo to each drop a triple-double in NBA Finals history

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray made NBA Finals history in their Game 3 win over the Miami Heat. Jokic and Murray became the first duo to have a triple-double in an NBA Finals game ever.

"The Joker" had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, while Murray put up 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The two-time MVP also made history on his own as the first player to have a 30-20-10 triple-double in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets regained homecourt advantage with a 109-94 win at the Kaseya Center in Miami. They now have a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Friday night.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first duo to each drop a triple-double in an #NBAFinals game Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first duo to each drop a triple-double in an #NBAFinals game 🔥 https://t.co/xslQ9ju9lA

Fans on social media had nothing but praise for the Denver Nuggets duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They came out firing to start the game and used a huge third-quarter run to take control of it. Jokic and Murray played 44 and 45 minutes, respectively.

So naturally, one fan said:

"Protect them at all cost Denver Nuggets."

Another fan also pointed out how important Murray is to the Nuggets:

"Murray is equally as important to the Nuggets' fortunes as Jokic. He's been playing with a chip on his shoulder throughout the playoffs."

GoBlue @TeeFaithfulBlue @SportsCenter Murray is equally as important to the Nuggets fortunes as Jokic. He's been playing with a chip on his shoulder throughout the playoffs @SportsCenter Murray is equally as important to the Nuggets fortunes as Jokic. He's been playing with a chip on his shoulder throughout the playoffs

A third fan called Jokic the best center of all time, while also calling his game pretty underrated:

"Jokic might be the Best Big of all time + the most underrated playoff performer."

sad boy dill @Dill_taco @SportsCenter Jokic might be the Best Big of all time + the most underrated playoff performer @SportsCenter Jokic might be the Best Big of all time + the most underrated playoff performer

Here are other reactions to Jokic and Murray's performance in Game 3:

Antonio Sanchez @eltonitosanchez @SportsCenter this is better than that bron and kyrie game @SportsCenter this is better than that bron and kyrie game

Mighty Matt 💪🏼 @HskrsStarsBucs



Unfreakingreal



This duo dominated tonight @SportsCenter 66 pts 31 reb 20 astUnfreakingrealThis duo dominated tonight @SportsCenter 66 pts 31 reb 20 astUnfreakingreal This duo dominated tonight

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray lead Denver Nuggets to Game 3 win

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray made sure that the Denver Nuggets are back on top and the driver's seat in the NBA Finals. Jokic and Murray were simply unstoppable in the Nuggets' 109-94 victory in Game 3 against the Miami Heat.

Christian Braun also came up huge off the bench for the Nuggets. Braun finished with 15 points and four rebounds on 7-for-8 shooting. His great play relegated Michael Porter Jr. to the bench as he played just 21 minutes and finished with two points and seven rebounds.

Aaron Gordon contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. He also guarded Jimmy Butler for most of the game, making it hard for him to get his 28 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Bam Adebayo had another huge night, finishing with 22 points, 17 rebounds and three assists. The Heat's heralded role players such as Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin combined for just 29 points, with Robinson's contribution coming in garbage time.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is scheduled on Friday at the Kaseya Center. Denver will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against Miami.

